Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Black Bikini

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a smoking-hot photo of herself in a bikini on Saturday, March 28. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 2 million followers, as it instantly became a hit.

The 22-year-old model –who is of Italian and Cuban descent — basked in the sun as she was photographed outdoors. Isabella took center stage in the shot as she stood directly in front of the camera, smiling and staring into the lens. Her left hand was cupping her bottom, while her right hand was resting on her highlighted blond hair, which was mostly styled straight, as it fell down her back The beauty sported a full face of makeup that included a full-coverage foundation, filled-in eyebrows, a dark smoky eye, a light brown lipstick, and bronzer. What stole the show, however, was Isabella’s killer curves that were on full display in a revealing two-piece swimsuit.

The hottie’s bikini, which was black with gold accents, was decadently designed with gold link chains in place of straps that went over Isabella’s shoulders and down her back. Meanwhile, the bra’s cups struggled to contain her voluptuous figure as ample amount of cleavage spilled out.

Isabella paired the swimwear top with matching bikini bottoms that did not leave much to the imagination as they barely concealed her bodacious derriere. The brief’s high-waisted design also highlighted the model’s curvaceous figure as its gold link chain straps drew attention to her small midriff.

The beauty finished the poolside look off with just one ring.

Isabella did not identify where the sexy snap was shot, but she did reveal that the bathing suit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing brand that she is partnered with.

“Hi,” the model wrote in the post’s caption for her followers, adding a black heart emoji.

The post was met with widespread support from many of Isabella’s fans and garnered more than 59,000 likes since going live late Saturday night. More than 900 followers also took to the comments section to vocalize their reactions for the stunner’s physique and bikini.

“Girl crush forever,” one user commented

“Such a stunning beauty,” a second user added.

“Looking like a Greek goddess, perfect face and perfect body,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Wow you are so beautiful and very sexy,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The model has served several sizzling snapshots of herself bikini-clad this past week, sending plenty of her fans into a frenzy. On March 25, she displayed her flawless figure in a skimpy orange two-piece bikini that did not provide much coverage, per The Inquisitr. The sultry photo received more than 80,000 likes.