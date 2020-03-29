Bebe Rexha Sizzles In Revealing Black Top On Instagram

Blond bombshell Bebe Rexha found two stunning snaps in her camera roll, according to the caption of her latest Instagram update, and decided to share the sexy shots with her 10.3 million Instagram followers. The pop star’s flawless skin and gorgeous physique were on full display in the breathtaking look. Bebe included the geotag of Los Angeles, California on her post.

In both snaps, Bebe posed in front of a plain white wall, with nothing on it but the shadow she cast. In the first shot, she showed off the back of her unique garment. The piece she wore appeared to be almost a cape, with navy fabric draped over her arms and secured around her neck. Though the fabric covered her arms, it didn’t encircle them, as her upper arm was visible on one side.

The garment featured thin, delicate straps that criss-crossed her back, showing off plenty of skin. Bebe’s blond locks were pulled up in a ponytail, with a few strands escaping to frame her face. Her makeup look was natural yet glamorous, with long lashes and bold brows accentuating her stunning eyes, and a nude shade on her lips.

In the second snap, Bebe showed off the front of the look, which featured a plunging neckline and a business chic vibe. The bodice of the piece from the front resembled a structured black blazer, with lapels framing the neckline and structured shoulders that eventually led to the unique arms. The neckline of the top dipped low, and Bebe opted not to wear anything under it, instead showcasing a tantalizing hint of her cleavage in the sexy ensemble.

She gazed off in the distance with lidded eyes, giving the camera a sexy and seductive expression. Her hands were placed on her stomach in front of her as she worked her angles. The picture was cropped right at the waist, so the bottom portion of Bebe’s outfit wasn’t visible.

The blond beauty’s fans absolutely loved the snaps, and the post racked up over 122,500 likes within just 32 minutes. In the same brief time span, the post also received 1,289 comments from her eager followers.

“I was gonna say beautiful but you are beautiful no matter what,” one fan commented.

“Omg you are stunning,” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You’re a blessing to this world,” one follower added.

“Iconic as always,” another said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Bebe tantalized her Instagram followers with a sexy update that also had an important message. She went completely nude for the picture, and positioned a white sheet of paper in front of her on which she wrote out the reasons she was self-isolating at home.