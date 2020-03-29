Republican Senator Says $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill Is Filled With ‘Spending Porn’ On Pet Projects

A Republican senator criticized parts of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill as “spending porn,” saying that members of congress added many spending perks to the measure meant to help Americans and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, appeared on Fox News on Sunday morning and shared his criticism of the massive Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Though Kennedy had been in support of the bill, he blasted what he saw as excessive spending added in during the process.

“Life is hard, but it’s harder when you’re stupid,” Kennedy said via a clip his office shared on YouTube. “There’s an enormous amount of spending porn on pet projects that was put into this bill by some powerful members of congress. They think the American people I guess are morons and won’t notice, but they did. It’s why so many Americans think there is no intelligent life in Washington, D.C.”

Kennedy went on to say that some members of congress used the time of need for medical supplies and economic relief in order to squeeze out funding for pet projects.

Kennedy had praised the bill after it passed on Thursday, saying that the money was needed to help people whose lives ground to a halt with the spread of the coronavirus. Kennedy added that the importance of the bill outweighed any concerns he had about the spending in it.

“The CARES Act is the best path open to preserving and reviving our economy as we battle the coronavirus in Louisiana communities and around the country. Of course, this bill is far from perfect, but it gives families, workers and employers the resources they need to be resilient,” his office said in a statement via KATC.

Kennedy added that the virus threatens lives as does the poverty it can create, and supported the bill over his objections to what he saw as the unnecessary spending added in. During his appearance on Fox News, Kennedy noted that the state of Louisiana has been hard hit by COVID-19.

Kennedy is not the only Republican to express concern about what is seen as extraneous spending in the bill. This week, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham also spoke out against the spending this week, saying he would still vote for it despite opposition to funding things like the PBS and the Kennedy Center, a performing house in Washington D.C.. As Mediaite noted, Graham also complained that he believed people would be able to collect more money by being unemployed, though ultimately voted for the bill.