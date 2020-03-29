‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Stuns In A Teal Bikini And Reassures Fans That She’s Not On Spring Break

Gabi revealed that her photo was a throwback.

Gabi Butler shared a bikini photo with her fans that had some of them concerned about her health. However, the Cheer star reassured her Instagram followers that she has not been potentially exposing herself to the deadly coronavirus by hanging out around large groups of people at the beach.

On Saturday, Gabi shared the smoking hot snapshot in question with her 1.7 million Instagram followers. The talented tumbler was pictured flaunting her fit physique in a unique teal string bikini. Her bathing suit top had classic triangle cups that were placed far apart. This helped to highlight her toned chest muscles and perky cleavage. However, what made the garment unusual was that it had double strings underneath the bust. They were stacked on top of one another, and they were both strung through the bikini’s cups.

Gabi’s matching bottoms had no strings. Instead, they featured thick side straps that sat up high on her shapely hips. The garment had high-cut leg openings that showed off the cheerleader’s muscular thighs.

Gabi’s two-piece also showcased her flat sculpted stomach, tiny waist, and strong arms. The garment’s color was striking against her deep tan, and it was almost the exact same hue as her piercing hazel eyes. For her beauty look, Gabi sported a shimmery pink lip, bronze eye shadow, and dark mascara. Her brows were sculpted into perfect arches.

Gabi accessorized her swimwear with a pair of large silver hoop earrings, a delicate chain necklace, and a gold bangle bracelet on her right wrist.

Gabi was pictured posing in crystal clear, shallow water near the shore of a beach. The brunette beauty was down on her knees in the sparkling seawater, and she had her legs spread. Her right hand was resting on her right thigh, and she was running the fingers of her left hand through her long, damp hair. She had the slightest suggestion of a smile on her lips.

In the caption of her post, Gabi revealed that her photo was taken in Miami.

Gabi’s bikini photo caused some confusion among her Instagram followers. A few of them thought that the Navarro College Cheer Team member had taken the sun-drenched snapshot while celebrating Spring Break in Florida. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, coronavirus cases in the state surged after Spring Break ended, so this made Gabi’s fans worry about her.

“You’re spring breaking right now? Be safe!” read one response to her photo.

However, Gabi reassured her fans that she’s been practicing social distancing, not partying on the beach.

“This is actually an old pic. I’ve been in the house for the past two weeks,” she wrote.

Most responses to Gabi’s photo were remarks about how incredible she looked. “Gorgeous” was one of the most popular adjectives used to describe her, and more than one fan commented that she resembles Megan Fox.