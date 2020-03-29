Lindsay Brewer Flashes Rock Hard Abs In Black Crop Top & Tight Jeans On Instagram

Lindsay Brewer rocked Instagram in a stunning and sexy ensemble for her latest post. The gorgeous race car driver flashed her curves on the beach, and told fans that she’d rather be by the ocean.

In the racy snap, Lindsay looked smoking hot as she donned a black crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a plunging neckline as it flaunted the model’s bust, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. She paired the garment with some tight jeans that showcased her tiny waist and curvy booty.

The blond bombshell posed on the beach in Malibu, California in the photo. She had her thumb hanging from her belt loop and her other hand grabbing at the ends of her hair. Lindsay smiled brightly for the photo as she stood in front of the gorgeous ocean scene.

The model wore her long, golden locks in a deep side part and styled in loose waves. The strands brushed over her back and engulfed her shoulders.

Lindsay also decided on a natural makeup look in the shot. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows. She complemented her bronzed tan with some pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the style with dark pink lip gloss.

Many of the model’s over 1.1 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the snap. The post collected over 58,000 likes in the first 15 hours after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave Lindsay over 650 messages.

“So hot loving the outfit and hair,” one follower wrote.

“Hang in there Lindsay, sending positive vibes your way,” another stated.

“Beautiful and charming like an angel!” a third social media user said.

“You are the most perfect thing that I have ever laid eyes on. Seriously, you are completely flawless and I love everything about you. You’re stunning and elegant. Thanks for the great post. We love you girl!” a fourth comment read.

The race car driver’s fans love her modeling shots, and often gush over her online photos. Of course, she knows how to get the pulses of her followers racing by posing in skimpy bathing suits and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay most recently delighted her fans when she sported a tight, white two-piece dress that clung to all of her enviable curves. To date, that snap has racked up more than 123,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.