Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Needs To ‘Start Listening To Scientists Before He Speaks’

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday and spoke about Donald Trump‘s response to the coronavirus pandemic. At one point, host Chuck Todd asked Biden if he believes the president has blood on his hands for his administration’s slow response to COVID-19, or if such criticism is “too harsh.”

“I think that’s a little too harsh,” Biden said, per Breitbart. “I think what’s happening is the failure to, as I watched the — a prelim to your show, where someone said, used the phrase that the president just thinks out loud.”

The Democratic frontrunner then touched on Trump’s purported thought process and how he believes he can better approach the COVID-19 crisis.

“He should stop thinking out loud and start thinking deeply. He should start listening to the scientists before he speaks. He should listen to the health experts. He should listen to his economists.”

Biden then pointed to the congressional legislation that he claims would help the “incredible financial crunch” he believes will hit families and the economy.

Although Biden expressed his belief that coronavirus is not Trump’s fault, he pointed to the president’s “slow response” as something he believes cannot continue if the country is to stay ahead of the pandemic.

“We are going to go through another phase of this,” Biden said. “We have to be ahead of the curve, not behind like we were last time.”

The interview comes just days after Biden’s campaign launched a vicious attack add on Trump’s handling of coronavirus. As reported by Business Insider, the ad juxtaposes Trump’s public comments on COVID-19 with the rapid increase in the number of cases in the United States.

Biden has also begun holding virtual speeches from his home, where he attempts to project himself as a more fit leader than Trump in the midst of the pandemic. However, some Democrats are reportedly worried that Biden is fading into obscurity during the crisis, as some polls suggest that Trump’s leadership is well-received by the American public.

Not all polls are favorable for Trump. According to The Guardian, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows Trump and Biden in a “near tie.” Specifically, Biden is leading with 49 percent support among registered voters surveyed, and Trump is close behind with 47 percent support.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, The Guardian reported that voters surveyed reportedly favored Biden on healthcare and Trump on the economy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump’s approval rating on coronavirus dipped 13 points in less than one week in a daily tracking poll from Navigator Research.