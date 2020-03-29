Gizele Oliveira Sizzles On The Beach In A Tiny White Bikini: ‘Vibes’

Gizele Oliveira is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Sunday to dazzle her 1.3 million followers with a skin-baring new update that added some serious heat to her page. The upload included a total of five flashback snaps of the babe enjoying a beautiful day on the beach as the golden sun spilled over her bronzed figure. A stunning view of the waves crashing to the shore made up the background of the images, but it was Gizele herself that captivated her audience by flashing her killer curves in a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Brazilian bombshell stunned in her itty-bitty white two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a textured, triangle-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It also boasted a plunging neckline that left Gizele’s decolletage completely bare and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. At one point, the babe opted to ditch her top completely, flashing a teasing glimpse of sideboob. Her fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Gizele also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The swimwear highlighted the model’s sculpted thighs and curves thanks to its high-cut design, while its cheeky style left her pert derriere almost completely bare. Meanwhile, its waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

The brunette beauty kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, ensuring that all eyes were on her curvaceous physique. She wore her dark tresses down and wore a simple application of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing Gizele some love for the bikini-clad new addition to her feed. The snaps have racked up nearly 11,000 likes during their first hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow!! You look absolutely incredible and very beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Gizele has a “stunning figure.”

“Perfect pictures!” a third follower remarked.

“This set elevated my mood so much. Ugh, miss the beach,” commented a fourth admirer.

Gizele is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her voluptuous assets by going braless underneath an open white top. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 23,000 likes.