Anthony Fauci Warns That Coronavirus Could Kill More Than 100,000 Americans

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans that the novel coronavirus could ultimately kill over 100,000 people an infect millions. The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union on Sunday, where he said that based on the current trajectory, the disease could have a devastating impact on the country.

As The Hill reports, Fauci, who leads Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, said that there could be between 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from COVID-19.

“We’re going to have millions of cases,” he added.

He cautioned that things could change in the future because the disease is a “moving target.”

On Sunday, it was revealed that the number of deaths due to coronavirus doubled in just two days from 1,000 t0 over 2,000. There are more than 124,000 confirmed positive cases in the country. The U.S. has the most number of cases in the world at this point with Italy leading in the number of deaths.

To address the pandemic, the U.S. has enacted extreme measures. Large swaths of the country have been shuttered as citizens have been advised to stay home unless necessary. Major retailers across the country have temporarily closed their doors and restaurants and other gathering places have shut down.

The Centers for Disease Control issued a travel advisory for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, urging Americans to avoid travel to and from these states as the disease spreads. New York has the highest number of confirmed cases in the U.S.

During the interview, Fauci also said that he doesn’t believe the social distancing recommendations should be lifted anytime soon, contradicting Trump’s suggestion that the country be “opened” by mid-April.

“It’s going to be a matter of weeks. It’s not going to be tomorrow and it’s certainly not going to be next week,” he said.

Fauci has stated in the past that it’s impossible to set a timeline on the outbreak, and he re-affirmed this while speaking with Tapper.

“As I have said before, it’s true the virus itself determines that timetable. You can try and influence that timetable by mitigating against the virus, but, ultimately, it’s what the virus does,” he added.

He also confirmed that states would receive federal aid whether or not the governor of the state showed enough appreciation – a reference to Trump’s statement that he advised Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the coronavirus task force, not to reach out to governors who didn’t show enough gratitude.