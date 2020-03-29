Ellie O’Donnell Slays In A Daring Black Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Ellie O’Donnell slayed in a revealing two-piece for her latest Instagram photo. The sexy model flashed her curves as she soaked up some sun.

In the racy post, Ellie looked stunning in a black bikini. The top boasted thin straps that helped show off her toned arms, as well as a racy cutout that spotlighted her abundant cleavage and underboob.

The matching bottoms were cut high on the model’s curvy hips, and flaunted her tiny waist, flat tummy, and lean legs in the process. She accessorized the look with gold bracelets on her wrists, a bellybutton ring, and a dainty gold chain with a cross pendant around her neck.

Ellie stood outside as she leaned against a nearby window. She posed with her arms at her sides and her head turned away from the camera. She closed her eyes and wore a large smile on her face.

The blond beauty wore her golden locks parted to the side and styled in natural waves. The loose strands fell down her back and were brushed over her shoulder.

Ellie also rocked a bombshell makeup look for the shot. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner. She also opted for dark, defined brows. The model accentuated her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many Instagram hottie’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snap. The photo earned 15,000 likes in just 30 minutes after its upload. Admirers also rushed to the comments section to pen over 140 messages for her to read.

“Gorgeous your face and everything is simply perfect,” remarked one follower.

“You are one of the most beautiful creatures to ever roam this earth. I can’t believe how stunning and gorgeous you really are. Breathtaking as always,” another stated.

“You just made my day! Gorgeous,” third social media user told the model.

“You look good Ellie! Your so beautiful and sexy!” a fourth person wrote.

Of course, the model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her stunning figure in the spotlight of her photos. She often poses in skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and racy shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ellie dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this month when she flaunted her flawless physique in a skintight pink dress with a plunging neckline and short skirt. To date, that pic has raked in more than 20,000 likes and over 230 comments.