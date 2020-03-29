Anthony Fauci Insists ‘Appreciative’ Governors Aren’t Necessary For States To Get Coronavirus Aid

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that people will receive federal aid regardless of what state they live in, addressing President Donald Trump’s comments that he instructed Vice President Mike Pence not to reach out to governors who didn’t show enough appreciation for him.

As Mediaite reports, Fauci, a respected immunologist and a part of Trump’s coronavirus task force, confirmed that federal aid won’t be reliant on whether or not governors show the right level of gratitude. While speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union, he contradicted the president’s statement, saying that the reality of the situation was different than what Trump may have said.

“I think the reality, not the rhetoric, but the reality is that the people who need things will get what they need,” Fauci said. “There’s a reality and a rhetoric. I think that — I mean, I know the spirit of the task force and when we talk about when people need things, doesn’t matter who they are, we try to get them what they need.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump told reporters that some governors hadn’t show enough appreciation for his efforts, including Michigan leader Gretchen Whitmer and Govern Jay Inslee of Washington state.

He said that if they didn’t treat him right, Pence shouldn’t call them.

He added that any state governor who criticizes his efforts is not only disrespecting the White House, but not showing enough appreciation for the U.S. military and FEMA either, though he didn’t explain why this is the case.

Both Michigan and Washington have seen a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The doctor also addressed Trump’s comments that he didn’t believe New York needs 30,000 ventilators, which New York Governor Andrew Cuomo requested to address the crisis in New York – the site of the worst outbreak in the country. Fauci said that he believed Cuomo needs the ventilators that he has requested.

“One way or the other, he needs the ventilators that he needs, and hopefully we will get him the ventilators that he needs,” he said.

“They may be closer to him than is realized,” he added.

The U.S. saw a dramatic increase in the number of cases and deaths in the country. On Sunday, it was revealed that there have been over 2,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus so far, a doubling from 1,000 deaths in just two days. There are now over 121,000 confirmed cases of the disease in the U.S.