Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Curves In A Strapless Camoflauge Jumpsuit

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck shared a smoking hot triple Instagram update with her 2.2 million Instagram followers recently that showcased her ample assets in a sexy jumpsuit.

Katelyn didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the shot was taken, and the background was blurry so that the focus remained on Katelyn’s bodacious body. In the first snap, she crossed her arms with her forearms settling just below her ample bust. The jumpsuit she wore had a straight neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and her ample assets almost appeared to be bursting from the top of the jumpsuit.

The look had an elastic detail on the waist that showed off her hourglass physique, before skimming over her lower body in a loose-fitting silhouette. Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a casual style, and her skin looked flawless. A nude shade graced her lips and she had minimal makeup, with just enough to accentuate her natural features like her sculpted cheekbones.

The second shot Katelyn shared was a full-body view of her ensemble, and showcased her choice of footwear as well. The jumpsuit bottoms were somewhat loose-fitting throughout, before ending with an elastic cuff at the bottom. She added an extra few inches of height with a pair of wedge sandals that had black straps crossing her foot.

Katelyn posed with her arms raised and tangled in her hair, closing her eyes and striking a seductive pose. She finished off the sexy update with a short video clip in which she strutted down the stretch of road where the photos were taken. She tossed her hair and shifted her body slightly so that the camera could capture various angles.

The buxom brunette’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 10,900 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, and within an hour of being live the post had 588 comments.

“Seeing your new post notification is literally the best feeling ever,” one fan commented.

“Slayed. #2 is the best till now. The best is always yet to come,” another follower added.

“Beautiful as always,” one fan said.

“Goddess. Are You single?” another follower commented flirtatiously.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn tantalized her eager followers with a double Instagram update in which she wore see-through mesh lingerie while posing on a balcony. The smoking hot snaps showcased her fit physique to perfection, and had her fans racing to hit the like button.