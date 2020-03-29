Linn Lowes Shows Off Amazing Before-And-After Body Transformation In Black Bra And Briefs

Fitness influencer and trainer Linn Lowes used her most recent Instagram post to show her fans just how much her body has changed over the years, thanks to her dedication to working out. In the post, the blond bombshell shared a throwback photo of herself in a black bra and briefs and placed a more recent video of herself next to it.

She sported a pretty much the same outfit in the brief clip but that’s where its similarities to the photo ended. Lisa’s hips and midsection looked more sculpted in the video compared to the photo and the muscles of her arms were more defined as well. The poses that she struck during the clip did a great job of showing off these gains and her smile indicated that she was very pleased with the progress she had made during her fitness journey.

But although she seemed happy in the video, she opened up about her feelings about the current state of the world in her caption. Linn said that the news of the financial and societal impact of the coronavirus pandemic had sapped some of her motivation. She also admitted that she missed working out at the gym. While she confessed to having a home gym, she maintained that she didn’t feel right using it for her current workout videos because she knew that many of her followers did not have access to fitness equipment because many gyms have closed.

Later, Linn stressed that, as a cancer survivor, she understood the value of good health. She then expressed hope that the world would right itself once more but promised her fans that she’d be here to offer them motivation until it did.

The video has been viewed more than 430,000 times as of this writing and over 450 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, several fans called Linn their fitness inspiration.

“What keeps me motivated is you, your plan and your lovely and kind posts an Instagram,” one person wrote. “Never change!”

“You and your workout plans, together with seeing other lionesses progress is what keeps me motivated,” another added.

“You are awesome and definitely a big inspiration,” a third person said.

Other commenters thanked her for sharing at-home workout videos because their local gyms had been closed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“The at-home workouts especially using resistance bands have been so helpful with getting me back into working out despite not being able to go to the gym!!!” a fourth commenter remarked.