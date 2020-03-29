WWE News: Dolph Ziggler’s Ex-Girlfriend Warns Mandy Rose Against Dating Him

Dolph Ziggler took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of he and Mandy Rhodes together, whom he’s currently dating in WWE storylines, much to the dismay of fellow superstar Otis. However, another superstar who’s unhappy about the pair dating is Dana Brooke, who is Ziggler’s ex-girlfriend in real life.

In the video, Ziggler presses his finger against Rose’s nose and says “boop,” which according to Brooke, is one of “The Showoff’s” deceptively cute quirks that “he recycles with everyone.” She even admitted to falling for it when they were an item. Brooke made her thoughts known in the comments section, where she told Rose to “leave the zero and get with the hero,” the latter of whom is Otis.

While it’s unknown if there is any real life friction between Brooke and Ziggler following their breakup, the former’s latest comments could just be her way of adding more substance to the storyline. The angle is portraying Ziggler as a womanizing heel who manipulated Rose to choose him over Otis, after the latter received a text message on Valentine’s Day, allegedly from Rose, informing him that she was running late. However, when Otis arrived at the restaurant later on, he found Rose already there and sharing a glass of champagne with Ziggler.

Since then, Ziggler has repeatedly mocked Otis in backstage segments and during matches. Otis even tried to spear “The Showoff” through the steel structure during last month’s Elimination Chamber match, but Ziggler evaded the attack, causing Otis to break through the cage.

Otis and Ziggler will square off at WrestleMania, where Rose will either come to her senses and be with Otis, or perhaps even turn heel and remain with “The Showoff.” There have been rumors of Rose’s tag team partner, Sonya Deville, turning heel recently as well, but the company might decide to pull a swerve on the fans because they are firmly Otis’ side.

Brooke also appears to have moved on from Ziggler. As documented by Ringside News, she has been romantically linked with WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista. The pair reportedly went on a date in December of last year, with Brooke confirming that there was more to their flirting than some social media back and forth. However, the current status of their relationship is unknown. If they are an item, then the two of them are keeping it close to the vest for now.