Maitland Ward Exposes Her Cleavage In A Vibrant Blue Bikini While Posing In Bed

Maitland Ward left little to the imagination as she rocked a scanty bikini for a recent Instagram upload. The former Boy Meets World star revealed to her fans that if she couldn’t go to the beach that she would simply wear her bathing suit at home.

In the sexy snapshot, Maitland sizzled in the vibrant blue two-piece. The classic triangle top fastened around her neck and showed off her massive cleavage and toned arms. The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and flat tummy. She also gave fans a peek at her lean legs in the swimwear.

The actress sat on her knees as she posed on top of a bed made up with white linens. The photo was taken from above so that she could look up at the camera with a flirty smile on her face. She also posed with her hands up to her chest and gave her bikini top a light tug.

Maitland wore her long, red hair parted in the center. She styled her locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The application consisted of long lashes and thick black eyeliner. She also rocked sculpted eyebrows to give her eyes a little extra definition. The model wore pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter to illuminate her face. She finished off the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Many of Maitland’s over 1.3 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photo. Fans have clicked the like button more than 70,000 times since the photo was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave her nearly 1,000 messages.

“With your body any clothes are perfect,” one follower proclaimed.

“Beautiful baby great bikini,” wrote another.

“Always a pleasure to see such amazing beauty. Definitely sexy and radiant in that swimsuit,” a third social media user stated.

“Blue looks good on you. You’re so beautiful, hot, & sexy no matter how you look,” a fourth comment read.

The actress knows how to send temperatures soaring with her online posts. She is often seen sporting plunging tops, skimpy lingerie, and tight dresses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland recently delighted her loyal fans when shared a video of herself rocking nothing but a bra and panties on a public street. To date, that clip has been viewed more than 220,000 times and has garnered over 420 comments.