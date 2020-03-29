Brit Manuela Flashes Her Curves In A Sheer Bodysuit With A Revealing Cut-Out Design

Brit Manuela showed off her bombshell curves in another revealing ensemble in her latest Instagram share. The American model dazzled her 905,000 followers with tye eye-popping look on Sunday morning.

The newest addition to the 26-year-old’s feed included both a photo and a video that were taken in San Diego, California. Brit was seen standing outside on a beautiful, cloudless day on the balcony of her apartment that overlooked a slew of tall palm trees. She hung her outstretched arms over the ledge of the glass wall in front of her and turned her head toward the camera, staring at it with a sultry gaze.

While Brit often impresses her audience with her stylish and skin-baring outfits, her look today was extra special. She looked smoking hot in a sexy bodysuit from Lounge Underwear, which she revealed in the caption of her post was a new piece from the brand released to commemorate their fourth year in business. Judging by the reaction of her fans, the ensemble certainly seemed to be a big hit.

The brunette bombshell slayed in the skimpy one-piece that was made of a sheer, ivory white material and adorned with flirty, floral appliques. It featured thin shoulder straps and a low scoop neckline that left her decolletage completely bare and exposed an eyeful of cleavage. The busty display was further enhanced by the garment’s underwire-style cups and strappy design.

Brit’s lingerie look was taken to the next level thanks to a revealing cut-out that fell right underneath her chest, teasing a look at her flat midsection and abs. The number was boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky style that showcased her sculpted thighs and pert derriere.

To accessorize the barely-there look, Brit added a thin chain necklace and a set of gold hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She tied her long, dark tresses up in a sleek top knot, though let two look strands fall out to frame her face. The model also opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding Brit’s latest social media appearance with likes and comments. The double Instagram update has been double-tapped over 14,000 times within its first hour of going live and has racked up 200-plus comments — many with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Brit was “body goals.”

“How can you be this perfect?” a third follower questioned.

“Your looks are incredible,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Brit has been loving her Lounge Underwear looks lately. Another recent Instagram post from the model saw her in a two-piece set from the brand that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. Fans went wild for that look as well and awarded it nearly 29,000 likes.