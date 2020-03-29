Nancy Pelosi Slams Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘As The President Fiddles, People Are Dying’

As the U.S. death toll due to the novel coronavirus doubled to over 2,000 in just two days, Nancy Pelosi took Donald Trump to task for what she says is his failure to appropriately address the crisis. “As the president fiddles, people are dying,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning.

As The Guardian reports, Pelosi slammed Trump while appearing on State of the Union for his response to the pandemic facing the nation and suggested that an investigation be opened into his response.

“The president’s denial at the beginning was deadly,” she said. “His delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly.”

On Sunday, the confirmed cases of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to over 2,000, with 125,000 confirmed cases of the disease. Tapper asked Pelosi about the dramatic increase, questioning whether she believes that Trump’s decision to downplay the severity of the pandemic may have “cost American lives.”

.@SpeakerPelosi says the President downplaying the severity of #coronavirus is “deadly." “As the President fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/y8bFNbaPJy — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 29, 2020

The House leader replied that she did believe that was the case. She added that after the crisis has passed she would like to see an investigation into the Trump administration’s handling of the crisis.

“What did he know?” she asked. “When did he know it?”

In early days, Trump repeatedly said that the virus would likely disappear with warm weather and urged people not to worry too much about the impact of the disease, saying that it was well under control in the United States.

More recently, he has received criticism for delaying the decision to enact the Defense Production Act to compel businesses to make the necessary equipment that many health care providers are currently lacking.

The administration has also taken heat for the delay in getting test kits to health providers across the U.S.

“We still don’t have adequate testing,” Pelosi said, “and we still don’t have protective equipment for our health workers who are risking their own lives to save lives.”

Trump personally has been criticized for allegedly saying that he didn’t want coronavirus task force leader Mike Pence to reach out to states led by governors who didn’t show “appreciation” for his efforts to address the pandemic, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Despite the crisis facing the country, Pelosi and Trump have reportedly not collaborated since the impeachment inquiry was launched by the House against the president earlier this year.

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control issued a travel advisory, urging Americans to limit any unnecessary travel between New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut and the rest of the country.