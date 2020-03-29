Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Sexy Black Lingerie At Home

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk stunned her 6 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a sizzling double update in which she rocked sexy black lingerie while lounging at home. The photos themselves were in black-and-white, giving an artistic vibe to the update.

In the first snap, Elsa posed on a chair with a metal frame and cushions, which was positioned in front of a backdrop of thick, luxurious curatains. Elsa showed off her long, lean physique in a black lingerie set from designer brand Gucci. The bra top was a simple bralette, with triangular cups and a thick black band along the bottom. The fabric featured a delicate print over a slightly lighter hue for a subtle, elegant effect.

The underwear Elsa paired with the bra was a full-coverage boy short style, and the waist band came to just below her belly bottom. The bottoms hugged Elsa’s curves, and she extended her long legs as she posed for the camera. She layered a black sweater over top of the lingerie look for a more casual vibe, and her long hair was down in a tousled style. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup in the stunning shot.

The second snap was taken from a closer perspective, with the camera hovering almost above Elsa’s toned physique as she glanced up at it. A strand of her blond hair fell in front of her face, obscuring one of her eyes, and she had her lips slightly parted as she eyed the camera.

The crop of the second shot meant that not all of her long legs were visible in the frame, but her physique looked amazing in the artistic snap. Elsa’s followers absolutely loved the stunning at-home photoshoot, and the post racked up over 188,900 likes within just 21 hours. Within the same time span, it also received 652 comments from her eager fans.

“Obsessed with this lingerie,” one fan said, loving the Gucci set.

“Wow so perfect,” another follower added.

“Totally gorgeous babe,” one fan said, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” another commented, and paired the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

Her lingerie snaps weren’t the first sizzling updates Elsa has shared while staying at home. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared another sizzling double Instagram update, with one snap in color and the other in black-and-white. For that post, the stunner rocked a pair of white underwear and a loose white t-shirt. In the second snap, she rolled the t-shirt up so that her toned stomach was on display, and she also showcased her long legs as she stretched out in her living room.