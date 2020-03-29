Some ‘Rick And Morty’ Fans Aren’t Happy About Co-Creator Justin Roiland’s New Hulu Series ‘Solar Opposites’

Roiland's new show has a similar sci-fi vibe, but some fans just want more 'Rick and Morty.'

The trailer for a new series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland was unveiled earlier this week, but it received mixed reactions from fans of the exploits of super-scientist Rick Sanchez.

As reported by The Daily Express, Roiland’s upcoming Hulu series is titled Solar Opposites. The new show has a similar animation style to Rick and Morty, and it’s also a sci-fi comedy centered on a family. However, most Rick and Morty fans aren’t up in arms because they think that Solar Opposites looks too similar to the successful Adult Swim series that Roiland created with Dan Harmon. Rather, they’re blaming Solar Opposites for the delay in new episodes of Rick and Morty. The thinking is that Roiland was too busy working on his new series to devote enough time to Rick and Morty.

“So this is why @RickandMorty is taking forever to release new episodes???” one Twitter user wrote in reponse to the Solar Opposites trailer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the original causes for the Season 4 delay of Rick and Morty was Harmon and Roiland’s ongoing contract negotiations with Adult Swim. The co-creators eventually scored a massive 70-episode order in the summer of 2018. However, at the time, Harmon admitted that he, too, was working on other projects that were making it impossible for him to devote 100 percent of his time to Rick and Morty.

Now, production challenges created by the coronavirus outbreak may push the release date of the sixth episode of Season 4 back even further. However, Roiland fans who are willing to give his new series a chance could get their animated sci-fi fix from Solar Opposites when it’s released on Hulu. The entire first season will be available for streaming on May 8.

Blast off! ???? …in? Blast down? We'll figure it out. #SolarOpposites lands May 8, only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/iYlS56l3fn — Hulu (@hulu) March 25, 2020

Solar Opposites is about a family of nose-less aliens and a pupae who flee to earth before their home planet is destroyed by an asteroid. During an interview with Syfy Wire, Roiland described the aliens as “childlike” and having no sense of right and wrong. He also revealed that they cause a lot of unintentional death and destruction in their new hometown.

Roiland co-created Solar Opposites with Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan. They revealed that they came up with the show’s concept while working on Season 2 of Rick and Morty.

“We wanted to try creating a show that was just based on the things that were making us laugh and having fun that we weren’t overthinking,” McMahan said.

Roiland voices two characters on the show, Terry and Korvo.

Some Rick and Morty fans liked what they saw in the trailer and are looking forward to Solar Opposites.

“Looks like alternate universe of Rick and Morty… I’m down for it!” read one response to the trailer.

“Sweet! It’s like Rick & Morty and Invader Zim had a baby and this is what came out,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Roiland is a one trick pony, but it’s a damn good trick. Lol,” read a third comment.