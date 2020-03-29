Coronavirus Deaths Climbs Past 2,000, Doubling In Two Days

On Saturday, confirmed deaths due to coronavirus passed 2,000, doubling in just two days. The death rate due to the pandemic has increased rapidly. The first death took place a month before the death toll reached 1,000. Just two days later, it doubled.

As Fox News reports, the country has enacted extreme measures to stop the spread of the disease. Some areas have enacted shelter-in-place orders, shuttering businesses and requiring people to remain home. National chains have closed their doors and the Trump administration issued a travel advisory for the tri-state area.

Even still, infections continue to climb, with 121,000 total confirmed infections in the United States. On Saturday alone, the positive cases of COVID-19 climbed by 17,000.

While California, New York, and Washington state were initially the hotspots of the virus with in the U.S., Michigan, Illinois, and Louisiana began to see a serious increase in the number of cases in their areas.

Michigan saw a jump of 1,000 cases in one day, with an additional 19 deaths. The state now has 4,650 positive cases. Louisiana reported 3,315 cases of COVID-19 with 137 deaths. Illinois has 3,5000 cases with 47 deaths. That number includes one baby.

“It doesn’t take that many people to break the rules and cause danger to the community,” Ilinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “People need to do what’s right. Right now, the fact that you’re bored and you want to get a pickup basketball game with your friends? People are going to die if you don’t stay at home.”

To more aggressively address the spread of the disease, the Trump administration mulled the idea of issues an enforceable quarantine on the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Ultimately, the White House decided against the idea and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory instead. This advisory cautions people to refrain from non-essential travel to and from the area for the next few weeks.

The federal government also passed a $2 trillion stimulus package that will bring relief to some Americans impacted by the pandemic, including direct payments to many citizens and student loan relief.

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths topped 30,000, with over a third of those occurring in Italy. The U.S. has the most confirmed positive cases, however, surpassing both China and Italy. In recent days, an increase in urn shipments to Wuhan has prompted speculation that the country is not reporting accurate numbers, as The Inquisitr previously reported. China had previously said that it was lifting the quarantine on the region after the virus was brought under control.