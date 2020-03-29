Chelsea Houska Stuns In Distressed Denim Overalls, Hopes To Bring ‘Some Happiness In The Form Of Clothes’

Chelsea Houska hoped to bring some normalcy to her followers recently when she did a clothes try-on haul from home.

Like many others, the Teen Mom 2 star is stuck at home and ready to get out of the house. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are staying home and self-quarantining. A typical try-on haul for Chelsea involves modeling several outfits at Lauriebelles Boutique in South Dakota. With the current pandemic, though, Chelsea did the haul from her bedroom.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Chelsea looked stunning wearing her signature red hair down in loose waves. Her makeup application is flawless as she sports a smokey eyeshadow look, eyeliner, and light lipstick. In the video, Chelsea reveals that this is the first time in a while she has had her hair and makeup done while at home, but admits that it “feels nice.”

Chelsea talked about doing the haul from her home and let her fans know that she hoped it would bring some “normalcy” to their day.

“I’m going to do it from home, I kind of just hope this brings a little bit of normalcy and some, ya know, retail therapy if you will or if you need some outfit inspo, there’s some super super cute stuff in this try-on haul,” she said.

Even though Chelsea seemed excited to do the clothes haul for her fans, she admitted that being stuck in the house was something she was ready to be over with. She acknowledged that her fans likely felt the same way, but hoped that her video brought them some “happiness in the form of clothes.”

“I’m ready to be able to get out of the house and I’m sure you guys are, too, so yeah, I hope this just breaks up your day a little bit, brings some happiness in the form of clothes.”

Along with the glamorous hair and makeup, Chelsea wore a distressed green shirt. She explained that the shirt was new to the boutique and later modeled it in a beautiful burgundy color as well as black.

Chelsea showed off a lot of different outfits during the haul including a dark floral dress for spring. She also wore a hot pink blazer, admitting that she typically isn’t a fan of the color pink, but loved the blazer. Perhaps the cutest outfit, though, was a pair of distressed denim overall shorts that she wore over a flowy white off the shoulder top. Chelsea paired the outfit with a pair of orange chunky sandals.

Although the clothes haul was posted just one day ago, both both the green and black shirts were already sold out on the boutique’s site. Not only that, but the adorable distressed overalls were also out of stock! It looks like Chelsea’s fans enjoyed her try-on haul and took part in some retail therapy.