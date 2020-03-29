Lisa Lanceford Powers Through Intense At-Home Ab Routine In New Workout Video Series

British fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford showed fans how they can train their abdominal muscles at home in the latest video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clips, the muscled brunette powerhouse rocked a white sports bra and a pair of lilac leggings. Lisa started the workout on her back with one heel placed on the opposite knee which was raised. She then lifted the lower knee toward her torso and lowered it. After that, she crunched toward the opposite knee to complete one rep. In her caption, Lisa recommended doing 10 reps of the exercise for four sets.

In the next clip, Lisa did a set of alternating toe touches. For this exercise, she bent forward and placed her hands on the ground, keeping her legs spread and her butt lifted into the air. Then she stretched one arm toward the opposite leg and repeated the move on the other side. Her caption suggested the same amount of reps and sets as she did for the previous exercise.

Then she tackled a set of single-side “V” sits. This meant that she had to lay on the ground with one leg in the air and reach the opposite arm toward that leg. Then, in the final video, with a variation on the standard sit-up. Lisa started the exercise seated on her yoga mat with her torso raised. Then she extended one leg forward before she lowered her torso to the ground. Then she repeated the exercise and extended the other leg forward. Lisa’s caption recommended doing 10 reps of the exercise for four sets.

The post has been liked close to 20,000 times as of this writing and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, Lisa got some compliments about her sculpted physique.

“More shredded than a chopped romaine lettuce,” one fan wrote.

Others expressed excitement about attempting the workout.

“I am trying this out today. Yeyyy,” another Instagram user added.

“This looks good thank you will try later after I recovered from my cardio and arm workout! Xx” a third commenter remarked.

But amid the compliments, some fans had questions for her.

“First I love you. I’m from Argentina and I think you’re hilarious,” a third supporter said. “Second, if I’ve been doing abs for a while now.. and I don’t feel my abs hurt anymore after my workout, should I increase series or quantity? Thanks!!!”

Lisa hasn’t responded to the query, as of this writing.