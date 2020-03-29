Lisa Lanceford Powers Through Intense At-Home Ab Routine In New Workout Video Series

British fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford showed fans how they can train their abdominal muscles at home in the latest video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clips, the muscled brunette powerhouse rocked a white sports bra and a pair of lilac leggings. Lisa started the workout on her back with one heel placed on the opposite knee which was raised. She then lifted the lower knee toward her torso and lowered it. After that, she crunched toward the opposite knee to complete one rep. In her caption, Lisa recommended doing 10 reps of the exercise for four sets.
In the next clip, Lisa did a set of alternating toe touches. For this exercise, she bent forward and placed her hands on the ground, keeping her legs spread and her butt lifted into the air. Then she stretched one arm toward the opposite leg and repeated the move on the other side. Her caption suggested the same amount of reps and sets as she did for the previous exercise.
Then she tackled a set of single-side “V” sits. This meant that she had to lay on the ground with one leg in the air and reach the opposite arm toward that leg. Then, in the final video, with a variation on the standard sit-up. Lisa started the exercise seated on her yoga mat with her torso raised. Then she extended one leg forward before she lowered her torso to the ground. Then she repeated the exercise and extended the other leg forward. Lisa’s caption recommended doing 10 reps of the exercise for four sets.
SUNDAY MORNING ABS ! ???????? Give these ones a go ! Complete 4 rounds in a circuit style. One exercise after the other with NO rest. Take 60 seconds rest after you’ve completed 1 round (all 4 exercises!) whoaaaa ???? LETS GO!!! ???? ???? We have 50% discount on ALL subscriptions on the @strongandsxy fitness app at strongandsxy.com (no code needed)! ???? Also 50% off our workout guides on lisafiitt.com with code: STAYSTRONG to help you stay on track at this time ✨???? ???? 15% off our exercise mat as seen in this video on lisafiitt.com with code: STRONGWOMEN15 1️⃣ Laying Elbow to Knee Variation: 4 sets x 10 reps Laying on the floor with one ankle over the opposite knee, bring the knee up to the chest similarly to a knee raise and lower them back down then crunch up to the knee with the opposing elbow. 2️⃣ Alternating Toe Touches: 4 sets x 10 reps On your hands and knees with bum up in the air, reach with left hand across to right foot whilst keeping braced. Then move back to the middle & repeat on the opposite side. 3️⃣ Single Side V Sits: 4 sets x 12 reps Laying on the floor with one arm and leg in contact and the other arm and leg in the air. Lift the raised leg up to the middle and reach for the foot as it comes in with the same side arm, reaching up for the toes crunching your obliques. 4️⃣ Sit Up Variation: 4 sets x 10 reps Sit up & bring the knees in to the chest at the same time, hold them in the middle whilst you extend one leg out while staying braced, then pull back in and return back to the starting point and repeat on the opposite side OUTFIT: @gymshark LETS KEEP IT MOVING ????????????
The post has been liked close to 20,000 times as of this writing and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, Lisa got some compliments about her sculpted physique.
“More shredded than a chopped romaine lettuce,” one fan wrote.
Others expressed excitement about attempting the workout.
“I am trying this out today. Yeyyy,” another Instagram user added.
“This looks good thank you will try later after I recovered from my cardio and arm workout! Xx” a third commenter remarked.
But amid the compliments, some fans had questions for her.
“First I love you. I’m from Argentina and I think you’re hilarious,” a third supporter said. “Second, if I’ve been doing abs for a while now.. and I don’t feel my abs hurt anymore after my workout, should I increase series or quantity? Thanks!!!”
Lisa hasn’t responded to the query, as of this writing.