Daniela Braga Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Orange Bikini

Brunette Bombshell Daniela Braga might be in quarantine, but that has not stopped her from sharing photos on social media. Her latest Instagram update saw her looking smoking hot while she flaunted her figure in a skimpy orange bikini.

The beauty’s post consisted of two pictures that saw her posing near a swimming pool. She did not say when the photo was taken, but it was tagged in Hollywood, California. It looked to be a gorgeous day to be out in the sun.

Daniela’s two-piece featured a top with a low-cut neckline that left plenty of her chest exposed. The bottoms sat high on her hips, drawing attention to her curvy hips. She also sported a large pair of sunglasses, which covered most of her face.

In the first snapshot, Daniela looked like a glamor model as she sat on the edge of the swimming pool with her feet in the water. She was on the side of her hip, giving her fans a nice look at the front of her body in the swimsuit. She leaned on one arm as she tilted her head back and showed off her toned thighs and slender waistline. The beauty parted her lips in a sultry fashion.

The second picture caught Daniela from a side view as she lifted herself out of the pool. Her body, as well as the ends of her hair, was wet. She showed off her curves as she arched her back and turned her face to the sun. The shot emphasized the curve of her bare hips as well as her shapely shoulders.

The beauty wore her hair in a half updo. She wore a bright pink shade on her lips, which made them pop in the outside light. She also sported a pale shade of polish on her long nails.

In the caption, Daniela said that she was spending her time in quarantine in bikinis.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to let her know what they thought of the steamy snapshots.

“Wow!! You are such an incredibly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous lady,” one admirer wrote.

“You are a bombshell,” a second Instagram user told her.

“Goddess,” commented a third follower.

“How beautiful,” a fourth fan said.

Daniela seems to enjoy flaunting her figure in all kinds of outfits. Her Instagram page is filled with her modeling everything from casual attire to sexy dresses. Not too long ago, she showcased her curves in a sexy white bathing suit.