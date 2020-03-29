Emily Ratajkowski Poses Completely Nude Behind A Semi-Sheer Curtain

Emily Ratajkowski tantalized her 25.8 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot snap in which she left her clothing behind entirely. According to Emily’s caption, the sizzling photo was taken last week, in her apartment.

The brunette bombshell got creative and set up an artistic, seductive shot. She went completely nude, and positioned herself behind a set of semi-sheer curtains that somewhat obscured her body while still allowing every inch of her silhouette to be on full display. She posed in front of a large window leading out to a balcony, and in the distance several other buildings were visible, although nothing could be made out with clarity through the curtain.

Emily had one hand stretched across her chest, covering up some of her curves, and her other hand hung by her side. She cocked one hip out slightly, adding even more curves to her physique, and her toned thighs and slim waist were clearly visible in the shot.

The brunette beauty wore her hair down in an effortlessly tousled style, and just the slightest hint of detail was visible of her stunning face. Her plump pout could be made out slightly, but the rest of her gorgeous features were hidden in the shadows.

Emily mentioned in the caption that the picture was taken “first thing in the morning,” and the morning sunlight illuminated her stunning physique, giving her a slight glow.

Emily’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 553,500 likes within just one hour. Fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap that Emily decided to share, and within the first hour of being posted the picture received 2,807 comments as well. Her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the tantalizing snap that highlighted her physique.

“Wish I was at the building across the way,” one fan said, referencing the structures in the background of the shot, who may have had a tantalizing view of Emily near her balcony.

“Gorgeous goddess,” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Next life I’d be that curtain,” one follower added.

“Man, I guess the houses we can see in the background just increased their value,” another commented.

Emily has been sharing periodic updates from self-isolation with her eager followers, showing off her delectable curves in sexy snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Emily posted a snap in which she rocked a smoking hot white crop top while lounging in bed. She had on a pair of glasses, and her brunette locks were loose in a tousled style. Emily propped up her lean body with pillows and had two books in front of her in the cozy scene.