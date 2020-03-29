Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly In No Rush To Have A Second Baby

The couple is willing to take their time as they raise their first son.

It’s been a busy couple of months for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple has had to deal with the preparations for their departure from the royal family and their relocation to North America, even as they continue to raise their son Archie. As a result of all this upheaval, the couple is not planning to have another child in the immediate future, according to a source speaking with Us Weekly.

“They’ll be trying in earnest pretty soon. They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can,” the source said.

The source said that the couple wants another child, but they’re trying to commit their time to Archie now while he’s still young.

“They’re still enjoying these precious early days with him. They’re committed to having another baby, but don’t want to put too much pressure on the situation,” the source added.

Harry and Meghan, who recently announced their move to Los Angeles, have also been undergoing strict quarantine guidelines in response to the coronavirus, in part to protect Archie’s well-being. Markle gave birth to Archie in May of 2019, and reports suggest that Archie is not very fussy.

A source told Us in November of 2019 that Archie was a “strong baby,” and said that he could sit up without help. At the time, he was also trying to crawl and talk but hadn’t quite managed to do either yet.

The source also said that Archie was, in general, a happy baby and that he rarely cried.

“He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby — he’ll happily go to Harry and Meghan’s friends without kicking up a fuss,” the source explained.

Harry and Meghan left Archie in Canada earlier this month as the couple completed their last round of official royal duties before stepping back from the family. Their separation from the family will officially begin on April 1.

Even as Meghan plans for future children, she’s also planning the next phase of her career now that she’s no longer an official member of the royal family. She recently announced that she’ll be narrating the documentary Elephant, which will come to Disney Plus soon. The documentary follows an elephant who is the second in command of her herd. The crew of the documentary shadowed the herd of elephants as they made their annual trek across the African content, and Markle’s voice will contextualize the images they captured.