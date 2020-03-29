Alexa Collins Stuns In Tight Black Pants And Revealing Top

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest update, a sexy trio of snaps taken while she was out and about. She included Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the geotag of the post, and the background of the shot was filled with palm trees. She took the pictures on a sidewalk area with a two-lane road and tall building visible in the background.

In the first snap, Alexa angled her body to the side to flaunt her curvaceous silhouette. She rocked a pair of high-waisted black pants that accentuated her slim waist, and also clung to every inch of her toned thighs and pert derriere. She paired the pants with a black shirt that had an interesting cut-out detail and style.

The shirt likewise had a figure-hugging fit, and in the second picture, where Alexa faced the camera, more details were visible. It had the silhouette of a one-shoulder sleeveless top, with the addition of a sleeve on the opposite side. The unique top showcased one of Alexa’s toned arms, and also exposed a tantalizing sliver of skin on the other side.

Her long blond locks were pulled up into a sleek high ponytail, and she had neutral yet glamorous makeup, with a soft pink gloss on her lips and long lashes.

The ensemble she wore was by the brand Stefashia, and she made sure to tag them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the first two snaps, Alexa gazed off into the distance, but in the third and final slide, she stared right at the camera. The bombshell kept the accessories relatively simple, adding a chunky watch on one wrist, a pair of hoop earrings, and tucking a small bag under her arm. The tight ensemble showcased her incredible physique, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

Within just 34 minutes the picture had over 2,600 likes as well as 89 comments from her eager followers.

“Such an amazing body,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“I’m not gonna lie this picture put a smile on my face,” another follower added.

“Wow babe you look great as always,” one fan commented.

“What a great look,” another said, loving Alexa’s style.

The blond bombshell has been tantalizing her Instagram followers with plenty of sizzling pictures, even if she’s spending more time at home. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty used her social media platform to promote a cause she believed in. She shared a philanthropic yet sexy post in which she posed in a scandalously revealing cropped t-shirt alongside her two dogs.