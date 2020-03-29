Candice Swanepoel Gets Wet In A Plunging Leopard-Print Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret Angel of a decade showed plenty of skin in an animal-print one-piece.

Candice Swanepoel put her flawless model body on full show in a stunning new Instagram photo shared this week. The gorgeous longtime Victoria’s Secret model proudly flaunted her very toned figure in a clingy swimsuit as she took a dip in the water during a recent swimwear photo shoot for her own brand, Tropic of C.

In the hot new shot uploaded on March 27, which came shortly after she flashed her booty in another NSFW bikini photo, the mom of two flashed plenty of skin as she struck a pose in the revealing look while she got wet in a body of water.

The skintight ensemble was a leopard-print one-piece with a very plunging V at the chest that stretched almost all the way down to the middle of her torso and showed off plenty of her décolletage. It also featured a thin belt around her waist to highlight her slim middle.

The animal-print look also featured a very high-cut design on both of her hips to reveal even more skin on her bottom half. The skimpy design showed off her long and toned legs while she stood almost hip deep in the sea water.

Candice posed with her left arm stretched up high above her as she held on to a tree branch.

Her toned right arm was down and stretched out behind her as she placed her right hand in the water.

Both of her wrists were adorned with several gold bracelets that were stacked up her forearms and she also kept things glamorous with thick gold hoop earrings in her ears.

Candice had her eyes closed as the photographer snapped away and her head pointed upwards towards the blue sky. She appeared to wear neutral makeup and had her long, blond hair slicked back and away from her face to let her undeniable natural beauty take center stage.

In the background appeared to be a sandy shore with several sunbeds and an array of tropical foliage, though it wasn’t revealed where the snap was taken.

Fans flocked to the comments section of Tropic of C’s photo to heap praise on the beauty.

“Gorgeous,” one fan commented with a sparkle and sunshine emoji.

“Powerful,” another said with a fire emoji.

“Love the leopard and gold,” a third comment read with a heart.

Candice has modeled a number of different looks from her swimwear line in different photos shared to social media, and she regularly proves she’s not afraid to show some skin in different skimpy bikinis and swimsuits.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, one recent photo showed the 31-year-old beauty as she struck a sultry pose in a green kitted two-piece.