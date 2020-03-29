Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Chiseled Figure In Orange Shorts And Sporty Green Crop Top For New Upper Body Workout

Australian fitness model Stephanie Sanzo shared an upper body workout that her fans could do at home in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

In the shared clips, the muscled mom-of-two rocked a green sporty crop top and orange shorts that showed off her chiseled figured.

Armed with a long resistance band, she started the workout with a series of single-arm shoulder presses. For this exercise, she placed one end of the resistance band under her foot and pushed the other end up over her head.

In the second clip, she moved on to doing single-arm lateral raises. Stephanie positioned the band under her right foot and then pulled the other side of it with her left arm.

The third video saw her tackle a set of bent-over rows. With the exercise band placed under both of her feet, Stephanie leaned forward and pulled both ends of it up toward her shoulders.

She completed a set of bicep curls next. For this exercise, Stephanie kept the resistance band in the same position as the previous video but twisted the other end so that the could pull it upward to complete her reps.

She incorporated the band into a set of pushups in the next clip of the series by wrapping it around her waist and hooking it on to her thumbs as. Each time she pressed her body upward, the movement stretched the band which allowed it to provide extra muscle-building resistance to the exercise.

In the final video of the series, Stephanie ended the workout with a series of tricep extensions. For this exercise, she placed one end of the exercise band underneath the sole of her right foot which had been positioned behind her left. Then she pulled the other end of the band over her head with both arms.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans expressed excitement about trying the workout.

“I need to get me one of those bands,” one person wrote before adding a couple of emoji to the comment. “Great workout, gorgeous.”

“Thank you! Some really simple yet effective suggestions for those of us with limited bits and pieces at home,” another added. “Except for the push-ups; they’re yucky.”

Others thanked her for sharing home workouts because they can’t get to the gym due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for the home workout Stephanie!!” a third commenter gushed. “Love these home workout videos while I have to be away from the gym.”

And a fourth fan admitted that they’d previously underestimated the power of resistance bands.

“Never knew how much of a burn you could get from band and the power tubes, loving it right now,” they wrote.