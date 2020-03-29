Angela Simmons Rocks Pink Thigh-High Boots With Sweats And Shakes Her Backside In Silly Video

Angela Simmons showed her fans what she's going to do when she gets to go out again.

Angela Simmons is patiently waiting for the day when she can resume living her life the way she always has. While she waits for things to get back to normal, she’s having a blast making silly videos. In her latest social media upload, she showed her fans what she’s going to do when the coronavirus outbreak gets under control.

On Friday, Angela took to Instagram to share her hilarious home video with her 6.5 million followers. The 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Star addressed the camera at the beginning of the short clip. She was rocking a pastel zip-up hoodie that featured a colorful tie-dye print in purple, pink, and blue. She had pulled her long, dark curls in front of her left shoulder so that she could wear the garment’s hood up.

Angela appeared to be wearing little or no makeup, and her skin looked flawless. She was holding her phone away from her face to film a selfie video.

“Yo, y’all. This is how I’m coming out as soon as this corona pass,” Angela said. “Let me show y’all.”

The video cut to a shot of the stylish social media influencer standing back behind an open sliding door with her left hand resting high up on the frame. She was rocking the sparkly pink thigh-high boots that she had showed off in a previous video. Angela kicked her left foot out slowly in front of her twice as the opening music of the Roddy Ricch song “The Box” played in the background. When the camera cut to a shot of her full body, it was revealed that Angela was rocking a pair a sweatpants that matched her hoodie. She had also added a pair of sunglasses to her look.

Angela leaned outside the door and pretended to scope out her surroundings before stepping out. She then turned around, dropped down low, and briefly shook her voluptuous derriere for the camera. The video ended with Angela hopping back up and laughing. The unidentified person filming her was also in hysterics, and her antics even caught the attention of her fluffy white canine. The cute pooch had been sitting on a chair, but she jumped up and turned around as soon as Angela began dancing.

As of this writing, Angela’s performance has garnered over 26,000 likes. It was also met with a flood of crying laughing emoji.

“I think that’s how everyone will come out,” read one response to her post.

“Poor fluffy on the chair got startled when you dropped it low” another fan wrote.

“Get it girl!!!!! @angelasimmons I am on the floor literally lmao at you,” a third commenter remarked.

“You made me laugh,” a fourth fan wrote. “Thanks for sharing.”