Hilde Osland Flaunts Cleavage & Flat Abs In Sexy Crop Top

Norwegian beauty Hilde Osland took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure Sunday. The model flaunted her cleavage and flat abs in a sexy crop top and a pair of jeans while she enjoyed a few moments outside.

The post was comprised of four photos that showed Hilde standing outside near a bush covered with tropical flowers. Two of the snaps saw her from a distance while the other two caught her from a closer angle.

The beauty wore a light blue crop top featured quarter-length puffy sleeves. It also had a low-cut neckline that exposed her cleavage. She paired the top with white ripped jeans for a casual, yet sexy, look. She also carried a brown leather shoulder bag.

The first snapshot saw Hilde from a close angle as she gave the camera a sultry look. The pose gave her fans a nice look at her ample chest, taut abs and pretty face.

More of Hilde’s outfit was visible is the second picture, which caught her from the front at a side angle. She fluffed her luscious hair as she smiled for the camera. Her jeans fit her body snugly, showing off her slim waistline.

The third image captured Hilde from a close angle as she looked over her shoulder and smiled for the camera. Her gorgeous face was the focal point of the snap, but her bustline was also visible.

In the third photo, the stunner struck a sexy pose as she looked at something off in the distance. She stood with one leg in front of the other, showcasing the curve of her hips.

Hilde wore her long, thick hair down with one side pulled back in a barrette. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a coral shade on her lips. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a bracelet.

In the caption, she explained that while she has ventured outside to take some photos, she has been practicing safety while doing so.

The post was an instant hit, garnering more than 34,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

The stunner’s adoring fans flocked to the comments section to tell her what they thought of her outfit.

“You are hot and beautiful,” one Instagram user told her.

“Who needs sunshine when you’re around?” joked a second admirer.

“Simply radiant!!” a third follower wrote.

It’s not unusual for Hilde to glow in her snapshots. She sizzled in a sheer mini dress she wore not too long ago.