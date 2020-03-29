Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Demonstrates Modified Workout In Black Sports Bra & Tight Shorts

Kayla Itsines took to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, March 29, to demonstrate a modified Bikini Body Guides (BBG) workout that she used during her postpartum days.

The video takes place in the fitness trainer’s home. A white couch, white carpet, and plant can be seen in the background while Kayla is featured in the foreground along with a black exercise bench. The Instagram sensation wears a black sports bra that leaves much of her upper body exposed, including her arms, shoulders, and a bit of tummy. She pairs the top with tight-fitting white shorts that extend to mid-thigh and emphasize Kayla’s sculpted legs and backside. She adds a pair of white sneakers and a black exercise watch to complete the outfit.

Kayla wears her long, dark brunette hair in a high braid that extends down her back. She can also be seen sporting a touch of black mascara and glossy lips.

The workout is split into two circuits. The first circuit starts with a series of burpees. Kayla maintains her form as she smoothly transitions into each step of the exercise. She then moves into alternating lunges, performing 10 on each side. The following exercise is the knee-up, in which the trainer utilizes the bench to step up on and down with one leg. The final exercise in the circuit is the sumo squat. Kayla lowers her body deep into the squat while holding her arms clasped in front of her chest.

The second circuit is made up of another four exercises. Kayla can be seen skipping, performing walking lunges, moving into reverse lunge and knee-ups, and completing the circuit with split squats. In the caption of the post, the gym buff specifies how many reps her followers should do of each exercise. She adds that they should complete as many laps of each circuit as possible in seven minutes, repeating immediately after.

Also in the caption, Kayla specifies that while she used the modified workout after being cleared to train postpartum, her trainees do not need to be in the same situation to give it a go. She tells them that the workout can be done anywhere with minimal equipment.

The video earned over 12,000 likes and more than 150 comments just within the first hour of being posted. Many of Kayla’s 12.3 million followers appreciated the modified workout and expressed their gratitude for the fitness trainer’s guidance.

“Thanks for sharing! So many people ask us about modifications,” one Instagram user commented.