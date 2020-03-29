‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie As Fans Go Wild Over Her Natural Beauty

The Netflix star showed off two of her Saturday faces in a new Instagram post.

Giannina Gibelli posted a stunning selfie to Instagram. In a new photo posted to her social media page, the Love Is Blind star showed off two Saturday looks—one with makeup and one totally bare-faced as she quarantines at home.

Fans who follow the Netflix star know that Giannina is very active on Instagram and regularly shares updates about her relationship with her boyfriend Damian Powers. Still, it’s rare to see her sans makeup. In fact, one of Giannina’s most famous scenes on Love Is Blind featured her full-face makeup streaming down her face after a wedding day gone awry.

In a new Instagram post, Giannina posted two versions of what she calls her “Saturday face,” with one version from a throwback photo and one today amid her self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first photo, Giannina is wearing a wine-colored mesh top along with gorgeous pink-toned eyeshadow and lipstick that coordinates with her outfit for a picture-perfect look. In the second photo, Giannina is fresh-faced without a stitch of makeup on as she snaps a selfie in her kitchen.

In the caption to the post, Giannina wrote that while she’ll take “both” of her Saturday faces, she noted that sometimes it’s nice to just take a “breather.”

It’s no surprise that fans hit the comments to react to Giannina’s photos and ask about the secrets to the Love Is Blind star’s skincare and makeup routines. Others raved about Giannina’s natural beauty and how she always keeps things real.

“You look fab without makeup!” one fan wrote.

“Naturally beautiful!” another added.

“Is there supposed to be a difference?” a third fan asked of the two photos. “Gorgeous either way.”

“Sometimes we need that break from life.. to just relax and think. Btw love your no-makeup face so flawless,” another fan wrote to Giannina.

Several fans asked the blond beauty to post a list of the beauty products she uses, while others requested a full makeup tutorial. Giannina has not yet answered fan questions about what her skincare routine is or what type of foundation she uses.

Interestingly, Giannina has some experience in the beauty industry, according to Refinery 29. In a Q&A on her Instagram, the Love Is Blind star revealed that she used to work in retail and provided training on how to “consult with customers on hair care products.” Her occupation was listed as “small business owner” on Love is Blind.