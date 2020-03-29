Nicole Thorne Teases Cleavage & Bare Thighs In Open Robe

Like most of the world, model Nicole Thorne has been spending time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her latest Instagram update saw her looking sexy as she worked a puzzle at her dining room table wearing a robe.

Nicole’s post was comprised of three photos that saw her wearing the silky black number. It was short and cinched around her waist with a matching belt.

The first snap caught the beauty wearing a flirty smile on her face. Her hand was near her shoulder, and it looked like the camera had just captured her after she playfully slid the robe over her shoulder. Her robe was already open, exposing a good deal of her ample chest and taut abs. Her bare thighs were also on display.

In the second picture, Nicole gave the camera a sultry look as she posed with the robe off of her shoulder with one hand on her chest. The robe was partially open, covering one breast but giving her fans a nice peek at the side of her other breast. Her toned, bare thighs were also prominent in the snap. A piece of black lace attached to something under the robe peeked out as she sat with her legs slightly parted.

In the third image, Nicole got a little playful and posed with a puzzle piece stuck to her tongue. The robe was off of her shoulder, flaunting her bare chest. Her bare thigh was also visible.

The Australian bombshell might have been at home, but she wore a face full of makeup for the shoot. Her piercing blue eyes were framed with sculpted brows and thick lashes. She also wore blush on her cheeks and a rose shade on her full lips. Her long sleek hair was parted in the middle and fell straight behind her back.

In the caption, she said that working a puzzle and wearing a robe was becoming normal.

Many of Nicole’s fans enjoyed seeing her flirty side, and told her what they thought about the sexy snaps.

“You are a work of art,” one follower told her.

“everything about you is beautiful,” said a second admirer.

“Is there anything more beautiful on Earth?” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Looking absolutely stunning,” commented a fourth fan.

Nicole has a knack for looking stunning in just about everything she wears. Earlier this week, she wowed her fans when she shared a post that saw her wearing a sheer lace teddy.