Tarsha Whitmore Teases Cleavage In Sexy Crop Top While Making A Grocery Run

Model Tarsha Whitmore might be practicing safe protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that does not mean that she can’t look fabulous while doing it. In her latest Instagram post, the beauty looked gorgeous as she stepped out to get some groceries.

The bombshell’s update saw her standing outside near a building with a grey wall. In the post’s caption, she mentioned that she was about to make a grocery run.

For her trip to the supermarket, Tarsha wore a two-piece black outfit that showcased her incredible figure. The top was a sleeveless number that featured a sexy opening between her breasts, which showed off plenty of her cleavage. It also had thin straps along the bottom that drew the eye to her flat abs. She paired the sexy top with black capri pants with a mid-rise waist. The stunner sported a pair of white trainers, completing the sporty look. She also carried a small black handbag with a gold chain strap over one shoulder.

The Australian-based model leaned against a pole and struck a pose with her legs crossed, highlighting her hourglass shape. She wore a serious expression on her face as she looked at the camera. Her hair was parted on the side and pulled back with a few tendrils framing her face.

As for makeup, Tarsha framed her eyes sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a rose shade on her full lips. She went light on the accessories, only wearing a single ring.

Tarsha said the outfit came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

The update got a ton of love from her followers, racking up more than 7,500 likes within an hour of her sharing it. Many of Tarsha’s adoring fans also left flattering comments.

“The supermarket has never looked so good,” joked one admirer.

“Wow what a sexy girl,” said a second Instagram user.

“You are so beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

“Hot and beautiful I love your top,” commented a fourth follower.

Tarsha has been faithful to update her Instagram throughout the coronavirus crisis. She may not be sharing photos that show her looking smoking hot in exotic locations, but she is still working to help brands by modeling outfits while she is home.

As usual, she looks fabulous regardless of what she is wearing. Last week, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes and a tank top.