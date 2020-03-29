WWE Star Lana Stuns In A Glittery Nude Bikini As She Gets Some Fresh Air

Lana soaked up some sun in her backyard.

WWE star Lana might be stuck at home like most Americans, but she’s not letting social distancing and isolation stop her from rocking a bikini and having a good time.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old professional wrestler, whose real name is CJ Perry, took to Instagram to share a video that was shot in her backyard. The footage served as a promo for Bang Energy Drink, a brand that Lana has a partnership with.

The brunette bombshell was all dressed up for a sun-soaked staycation. Lana was rocking an eye-catching nude string bikini that was constructed out of a glittery stretch fabric. Her classic triangle top gave fans an eyeful of her ample cleavage.

Her matching bottoms had thicker side straps instead of string ties. They hit Lana right above the hip bone. The front of her bottoms scooped down to show off a large swath of her lower midriff. The garment’s high-cut design elongated her strong, sculpted legs.

Lana was rocking a sheer swimsuit cover-up over her bikini. It was the same color as her swimsuit, but it was lacking the sparkle. It had billowy elbow-length sleeves and a drawstring tie around the waist. However, Lana was wearing the garment completely open.

The brunette beauty was wearing her long, thick hair down. Her beauty look included a bubblegum pink lip, coral eyeshadow, rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks, and highlighter that gave her flawless bronzed skin a healthy glow.

Lana was shown lounging in a cushioned chair in her backyard, which was surrounded by a wood privacy fence. While she was sitting down, she playfully stuck her tongue out at the camera and tossed her hair around. In another shot, she was shown standing up and giving the camera a flirty twirl. As she moved, her bikini glittered underneath the bright sun’s scintillating rays. The video concluded with a shot of Lana having her own personal dance party.

In the caption of her post, Lana revealed that she was grateful that she had a backyard where she could enjoy “some sun and fresh air.” She also asked her followers what they’ve been doing to “keep sane.” However, most responses weren’t answers to her question.

“Lana is beautiful. Hope you are staying safe and healthy,” read one fan’s comment.

“When I see you my heart starts beating very fast,” another admirer wrote.

“The most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” a third Instagrammer gushed.

“Wow, amazing body,” read a fourth remark.

Lana has started sharing Bang Energy promotional videos with her Instagram followers on a regular basis. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was shown rocking a bikini and trying to teach her cute pet pooches tricks in an ad that she uploaded early this month.