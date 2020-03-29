Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Stuns In Sheer Black Lingerie

Reginae was rocking a design from Rihanna's lingerie line.

Reginae Carter had her fans going wild over her the results of her latest photo shoot for Savage x Fenty.

On Friday, the 21-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and author Toya Johnson took to Instagram to share a stunning lingerie modeling snapshot with her 4.8 million followers. Reginae has partnerships with a few different clothing brands, and she’s often pictured rocking racy and revealing looks in her social media photos. However, her Savage x Fenty shots stand out. The Instagram influencer gets more glammed up for these particular shoots, and it’s obvious that they’re professionally shot.

Reginae announced that she had been asked to be a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie line a few months ago, and she’s modeled a handful of the brand’s skimpy undergarments and boudior wear since then. In her latest photo, she was pictured rocking a black lace corset with a sheer front. The garment was mostly constructed out of dotted mesh, but it also featured two panels of black opaque fabric. The outer portions of the corset’s cups were constructed out of the same shiny material.

Reginae’s lingerie top also included boning, underwire, scallop trim around its low neckline, and ruffled lace trim around the bottom. According to the Savage x Fenty website, she was wearing the brand’s Vintage Lace Corset, which is currently sold out.

Reginae was posing crouched down with her knees pressed together, making it impossible to see the bottoms that she was wearing with the corset. She was barefoot, and her toenails were painted the same bright white shade as her long manicured fingernails. Reginae had her hands splayed out over her knees.

The model was wearing her long hair extensions parted down the middle. Her thick, shiny waves tumbled down over the front of her body, completely covering up her shoulders and the adjustable straps of her corset. Her hair was so long that the ends of it were brushing her shapely thighs. Reginae also had her edges laid.

The former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star accessorized her outfit with a silver locket necklace. Her beauty look included a glossy neutral lip and shimmery bronze eye shadow. her dark lashes were extremely long and full, and her brows had been expertly shaped. Reginae completed her beauty look with shimmery highlighter and contour on her cheeks.

Reginae was posing in front of a scarlet curtain. In the caption of her post, she referenced the Megan Thee Stallion song “Savage.”

As of this writing, Reginae’s photo has been liked over 184,000 times.

“Giiirrrrrrrl!!!! Teach us ur waysss,” wrote her father’s fiancee, model La’Tecia Thomas, in the comments section of her post.

“Nae so gorgeous!” another fan wrote.

“Black Barbie,” a third admirer remarked.

“My heart went just oops,” read a fourth comment.