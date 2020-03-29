Kristin Cavallari Defies Critics With Another Cheeky Bikini Photo And Poses With Pal Justin Anderson

Kristin showed off the back of her thong bathing suit.

Kristin Cavallari isn’t letting her critics’ harsh words stop her from sharing sizzling swimsuit snapshots on social media.

On Friday, the 33-year-old Very Cavallari star uploaded a new bikini photo to her Instagram page. Kristin was pictured flaunting her fit physique in a tiny black two-piece. Her bathing suit bottoms had thin side straps and a cheeky thong back that showed off her pert posterior. The shoulder straps of her top crisscrossed in the back to make an X between her shoulder blades. The strings were also laced through the back of her bikini top and tied so that the long loops and ends of the big bow trailed down her tanned, toned back.

Kristin had her blond hair pulled up in a high ponytail. She was pictured from the back, and she was standing in calm, thigh-deep ocean water. She had her arm around her close pal, hairstylist Justin Anderson. He was wearing a pair of black-and-blue swim trunks that featured a pattern of shark heads with their jaws wide open. He was also rocking a floppy straw hat. Justin had his right arm around Kristin’s shoulders, and he was throwing up a peace sign.

Kristin didn’t share any details about the serene setting of her photo in the caption of her post. Instead, she used two emoji to reference Justin’s pose and her cheeky bikini.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kristin was harshly criticized by some of her followers for sharing a bikini photo earlier this month. They argued that now isn’t the time to be posting such images, with many of them referencing the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. However, this didn’t stop Kristin from sharing another swimsuit snapshot a few days later. She even referenced the global health crisis in her caption by writing that she was “social distancing.”

Kristin’s latest photo wasn’t met with quite as much criticism, but many of her fans wanted to know where her husband was.

“Where is JAY CUTLER?” one of Kristin’s followers asked.

Another fan suggested that there might be a reason Jay isn’t pictured in any of Kristin’s recent Instagram photos.

“Jay is the Rhino on Masked Singer. I know it!!!!” the commenter wrote.

However, Jay did make appearance in a snapshot that Justin shared on his Instagram page. That group photo also provided a view of the front of Kristin’s bikini top.

While Kristin has faced quite a bit of backlash over her quarantine photos, many of her fans have also defended her decision to share them.

“She’s sharing photos of a beautiful place with friends she’s self quarantining with what’s so wrong with this? Nothing,” one commenter wrote. “She’s not near anyone in this photo other than someone she’s self quarantining with. Some people need to stop being so negative. We are all just trying to get through this.”