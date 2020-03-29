Lady Gaga’s Father Receives Backlash After Asking For Donations To Help Pay His Restaurant Staff

Lady Gaga‘s father, Joe Germanotta, is reaching out to the general public for help in supporting his restaurant staff amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many restaurants and other businesses to shutter their doors. Germanotta, who runs New York restaurant Joanne Trattoria, created a GoFundMe page asking for $50,000 to support members of his team, reports Newsweek.

“I’m doing the best I can but we had to close Joanne for the month. Our staff needs some help financial. Any help for our employees will be appreciated.” Germanotta tweeted.

The article states he has had to lay off 30 employees after the business was forced to shut down due to the viral outbreak. On the GoFundMe page, it says that Joanne Trattoria’s staff is composed mostly of hourly workers “who overwhelmingly live paycheck to paycheck.”

The fundraising page continues, asking for anyone in the restaurant’s community to assist them in paying their worker’s bills while their doors remain closed. Page Six reported that Germanotta was looking to provide support to his staff for at least two weeks.

The internet was not happy with Germanotta’s decision to ask for money, given his family is likely well-off thanks to his superstar daughter. He was immediately met with backlash on Twitter.

Dublin Live reporter, Laura Lyne, responded to Germanotta’s now-deleted tweet, saying that it was in poor taste for him to ask from money from people who are “likely worse off than you.”

Notorious celebrity blogger Perez Hilton also publically criticized Germanotta’s fundraising request, saying that Lady Gaga is worth millions, and her father is “also wealthy.”

You're asking people that are more than likely worse off than you to pay for your staff. Come on, you can afford to pay them. — Laura Lyne (@lauralyne) March 28, 2020

“These kids have been with me for eight years… They’re kind of like my children at this point. I intend to keep them on some type of stipend to keep them going,” the restaurant owner told another outlet earlier this month, according to Newsweek.

The article from Page Six pointed out that Lady Gaga made an estimated $39.5 million last year alone, which many fans pointed out is more than enough to cover her father’s restaurant business if he needs it that badly.

Germanotta’s GoFundMe page has since been deactivated after getting slammed by people on social media. It looks like he only raised $541 of his $50,000 goal. Lady Gaga has not commented on the controversy.

The A Star is Born actress is struggling in her own way due to the outbreak. The Inquisitr recently reported that she had decided to delay the release of her next studio album, titled Chromatica.