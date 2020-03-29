‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Ridge Warns Brooke, ‘Don’t Come After Me!’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of March 30 show that as far as Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is concerned, he and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) are over. While the promo shows that Brooke is shattered by Ridge walking out on her, Ridge will be ready to move on to greener pastures.

The promo, entitled “Don’t come after me,” shows both Ridge and Brooke hurting. Whereas Brooke will try to work through her pain, Ridge will go after another.

Ridge Walks Out

The clip starts off with Ridge asking his wife for a favor.

“Will you do something for me? Don’t come after me. Don’t try to find me.”

Brooke looks devastated as Ridge speaks his mind. Behind him, Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) fights back tears as she sees her mother’s marriage coming to an end. He brushes past Brooke and heads for the door. On the way, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) beaming as she succeeded in bringing Brooke to her knees.

“Ridge!” Brooke calls after Ridge.

Shauna’s Leaving Los Angeles

According to The Inquisitr, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will try to explain her actions to her daughter. She will tell Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) that she can no longer live in Los Angeles.

“The woman he married wasn’t faithful,” Shauna tells Flo. She will explain what she saw took place at the cabin. Even though she knows that Brooke kissed another man, Shauna doesn’t want to be Ridge’s second choice. Ridge decided to go back to Brooke and she wants him to be happy.

In the meantime, Quinn will let Ridge know her best friend’s plans.

“Shauna’s leaving town. Ridge you have to stop her,” she urges the dressmaker.

Ridge’s Declaration

Ridge will rush to Shauna’s apartment before she leaves. It seems that even though he was just celebrating his love for Brooke a few hours ago, he has had a sudden change of heart. Ridge doesn’t want to see Shauna go.

“I can’t lose you,” he tells Shauna.

But Shauna will tell the dressmaker that she has made up her mind. She says, “I can’t be used for you to get over your wife,” indicating that she doesn’t want to be his rebound relationship.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Ridge will then make a hasty decision. He decides to go with Shauna to Las Vegas to prove to her that she’s more than just another fling.