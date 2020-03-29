WWE News: The Rock Reveals What He Whispered To ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Following ‘WrestleMania 19’ Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently posted a video on his official Instagram account where he discussed his legendary rivalry with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. As quoted by Sportskeeda, Johnson discussed their three WrestleMania matches, and revealed what he whispered in Austin’s ear following their emotional encounter at WrestleMania 19.

According to Johnson, he told “The Texas Rattlesnake” how much he appreciated him for helping his own career throughout the years. He also said that the pair had an emotional moment between friends after Johnson hit his opponent with three Rock Bottoms. The match gave off the impression that both men were intense rivals, but Johnson’s words suggest otherwise.

“That moment, in front of 55,000 people, you can actually see me… when you watch it back. I’m sitting up, and I sit next to him, and he’s laying there in front of everybody. And I whispered to him, ‘I thank you so much for everything that you’ve done for me. And, I said ‘I love you.’ He said ‘I love you too.’ I hit him on the chest and I left, left him in the ring. That was it, he retired that night.”

The match marked the first time that Johnson ever beat his longtime rival at WWE’s biggest show of the year. While Austin’s retirement undoubtedly influenced the booking decision, it was a historic match in Johnson’s career as well. “The Rattlesnake” was forced to bow out of in-ring competition afterwards as the result of a neck injury, though he continues to make appearances as an on-air personality from time to time, and currently hosts his own show on the WWE Network.

The match also marked the end of an era for both men, as WWE’s Attitude Era was built around them and their rise to super stardom. Their paths frequently crossed and their feuds captivated the WWE Universe, so Johnson was an appropriate opponent for Austin’s swansong. Furthermore, they were still the biggest names in WWE at the time as well.

The chances of Austin returning to the ring are small, but Johnson might have another match in him. Even though he’s claimed that he’s retired, there have been rumors of him having a WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns at a future pay-per-view.

Both superstars are related in real life, so the familial element coupled with the cross-generation aspect would make for an iconic match in its own right. Now it remains to be seen if Johnson will be tempted to return.