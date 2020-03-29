Amid Crisis, George Conway Calls For ‘Frank National Discussion’ Of Donald Trump’s ‘Psychological Unfitness’

The husband of one of Trump's top advisers says that 'people are dying' as a result Trump's mental inability to do his job.

Conservative lawyer George Conway, who is both one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken public critics and the husband of one of his closest advisers, warned on Saturday that “people are dying” in the rapidly growing coronavirus crisis as a result of Trump’s “psychological unfitness for office.”

Writing on his Twitter account, Conway called for a “frank national discussion” of Trump’s psychological condition.

The subject of Trump’s psychological fitness has recently been raised by some commentators as Trump appeared to respond to the growing public health crisis in the coronavirus pandemic by feuding with governors whom he has described as not “appreciative” enough of him, personally, according to a Politico account.

He said that he had instructed Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, not to call the governors of Michigan and Washington — two of the country’s hardest-hit states — because they had not shown him sufficient appreciation.

“I say, if they don’t treat you right, I don’t call,” Trump said in a Fox News interview, as quoted in the Politico report.

Conway has posted to his Twitter account on a near-daily basis, attacking Trump as unfit for high office and questioning his mental health — tweets that have reportedly caused tension in his marriage to Trump senior White House adviser and frequent public spokesperson Kellyanne Conway.

Conservative lawyer George Conway, husband of Kellyanne Conway. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

But Conway has also been praised as an “ally” by Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a Yale University psychiatrist and editor of the book The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, an anthology of essays by 37 mental health professionals, analyzing Trump’s psychological condition.

Lee has said that what she calls Trump’s “mental pathology” constitutes a “public health emergency.” But in those earlier statements, Lee referred to her assessment that Trump’s alleged “pathology” may cause him to initiate a nuclear war.

In an interview earlier this week with the online magazine Salon, however, Lee said that Trump was causing a “mental health pandemic” that was only making the coronavirus crisis worse.

“Trump is not in touch with reality. He cannot control the coronavirus with his mind and by living in a fantasy world,” Lee told Salon, adding that she and other mental health experts have warned since the beginning of Trump’s term that his mental health issues would “lead to such a dire situation.”

But though Conway expressed disbelief in his Saturday tweet that a “national discussion” of Trump’s psychological state was not underway, Lee in an earlier tweet this week claimed that though she has submitted “hundreds” of articles on Trump to major news outlets such as The New York Times and Washington Post, the major media will publish only those that claim Trump has “no disorder” or that he is “just a jerk.”