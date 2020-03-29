‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Could Already Be In The Works, Report Claims

A second season of Tiger King may already be in the works, a new report claims.

The Netflix docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has captured viral attention as homebound viewers have become engulfed in the world of the exotic animal trade and the sordid world of feuds and attempted murder that accompanied it. With many viewers already binge-watching their way through the series, the producers have some good news — there may be more to come.

[Warning: There are some Tiger King spoilers ahead.]

Producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin told Entertainment Weekly that there is much more of the story to tell and plenty more footage that can be used to keep it going.

“We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years,” Chaiklin said.

She added that because those involved in the story filmed themselves quite a bit, there is much more archival footage not used in the docu-series that could go into a follow-up series.

There are also more ongoing legal proceedings that could be fodder for a follow-up. As Digital Trends noted, the star of the series, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is still filing appeals after being sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for the murder-for-hire plot targeting rival Carole Baskin and a slew of animal abuse and fraud charges. He has since filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Federal Wildlife Service claiming that they unfairly targeted and falsely arrested him by adding “generic tiger” to the list of endangered species. Joe is claiming in the suit that his was done solely to target businesses like his, the report noted.

The potential second season of Tiger King could also focus on Joe Exotic’s changing ways, as Digital Trends noted that he claims to be a changed man after living inside a cage of a jail cell and realizing the effect that life had on the animals he sold. What that would mean for a man set to spend nearly a quarter of a century behind bars would remain to be seen.

Despite the tease from producers, is not clear if there is any work toward a second season of Tiger King, or exactly when it could be put together. Netflix has also not released anything about a potential follow-up.