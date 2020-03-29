Colombian Fitness Model Diana Maux Flaunts Washboard Abs In Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Diana Maux looked smoking hot in her most recent Instagram update. While others are taking time off during the COVID-19 pandemic, Diana has kept her fans entertained with her workouts and skimpy attire.

The fitness model looked spectacular in a bright red crop top that showed off her defined arms and washboard abs. Although the top did not cling to her curves, it showed off her tiny waist and abs of steel.

Diana matched the t-shirt with a pair of tiny daisy dukes. If her top was too loose-fitting, the shorts fit Diana like a glove. The Colombian social media star squeezed her booty into the denim pants that seemed a tad too tight and too short. However, they also drew attention to her muscular thighs and calves.

In her caption, Diana let her fans know that she never thought that she would be wearing ankle weights at home. But since her movement has been restricted, she’s using all the help that she can get to maintain her perfect figure. She also thanked her followers for their support and helping to keep her motivated even if she did not feel like keeping up with her fitness routine.

Diana took the selfie in her living room area. She looked relaxed as she stood barefoot on her wooden floors and smiled for the camera.

The brunette bombshell did not wear any accessories except for a piece of red wool around one of her wrists. She wore her curly hair in a side-path, and let her tresses tumble down her shoulder and back. Diana went for a natural look and defined her brows, brushed some blusher across the apples of her cheeks, and slicked on some nude lipstick.

Diana has over 508,000 fans who regularly check in on her Instagram page. A quick glance through the comments section of any post reveals that her fans love her effervescent nature and smile. They gravitate toward Diana’s positive energy and love that she often engages with them.

This specific post has already garnered over 4,000 likes. And while most of her followers simply expressed their appreciation with a smattering of emoji, others took the time to post a short message.

One fan opined, “Nice shorts, and beautiful thighs!”

Many complimented Diana on her “hot” body. A certain fan raved, “You are rocking quite a hair/abs/legs combination.”

And while Diana may sometimes not feel like doing the fitness routines, one follower encouraged, “Love the live workouts????.”