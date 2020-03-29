Lisa Lanceford Trains Her Back Muscles In The Latest Workout Series On Her Instagram Page

British fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford trained her back in the most recent video on her Instagram page.
Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of gray leggings, the muscled powerhouse started the workout with a series of “Snow Angels.” For this exercise, she lay on the ground stomach first with her legs closed and her arms stretched above her head. She then lowered her arms and raised her torso, arching her back in the process. In her caption, she recommended doing four sets of 12 reps.
In the second slide, Lisa shared a video of herself doing lat pulldowns with a resistance band attached to a door. For this exercise, she sat in a chair and leaned her torso forward before pulling the band’s handles down toward her shoulders. Her caption also suggested four 12-reps sets of this move.
Lisa substituted a rolled-up towel for a barbell in the third video in the series. Leaning forward at the waist, she pulled the everyday household item toward her chest, using a slow, controlled movement to do so.
The resistance band returned for the fourth exercise, narrow seated rows. She sat upright in a chair for this one and squeezed the end of the resistance band into a door jamb. Then she drew the handles of the band toward her body, keeping her elbows close to her sides as she did so.
Lisa saved bent-over rows for last and did them with a resistance band as well. With her feet shoulder-width apart, Lisa stood on the resistance band and pulled its handles upward, squeezing her biceps at the top of the exercise. Lisa did all this while leaning forward slightly and she warned fans against “lifting the back too much” while attempting it.
The post has been liked more than 22,000 times, as of this writing and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, Lisa got lots of compliments from her supporters.
“You’re the best,” one person wrote. “I’m following and I’m doing the workouts you post here. And it works.”
“You are just absolutely gorgeous!! Thanks for the workouts!!” another fan added before including a string of heart emoji in their comment.
“Love this workout!! Your back is unreal” a commenter gushed.
And others seemed undettered by the apparent difficulty of the workout and expressed eagerness about attempting it themselves.
“Thanks!” a third commenter. “This one looks like fun, Can’t wait to try!”
1️⃣ Snow Angels: 4 sets x 12 reps Laying face down on the floor with the core braced and hands by the side, keep the core braced and bring the arms out wide whilst pulling back towards the ceiling throughout the full movement. 2️⃣ Lat Pull Down: 4 sets x 12 reps Attaching the banda at high level, pull the handles down towards the hip, making sure that we are initiating with the shoulder blade and not the arm! 3️⃣ Towel Rows: 4 sets x 12 reps Holding the towel with fully extended arms, keeping the core braced, pull the towel towards the body being careful not to over arch the lower back as you pull the towel in, try to explore end ranges here and keep max control! 4️⃣ Seated Row (narrow) 4 sets x 12 reps Sat with the band attached directly opposite to the mid back, initiate with the shoulder blades and pulling the handles into the sides keeping good control at a slow tempo. 5️⃣ Bent Over Row: 4 sets x 12 reps Standing on the resistance bands in a bent over fashion, pull the handles in towards the waist keeping the core braced being careful not to lift the back too much.