Lisa Lanceford Trains Her Back Muscles In The Latest Workout Series On Her Instagram Page

British fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford trained her back in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of gray leggings, the muscled powerhouse started the workout with a series of “Snow Angels.” For this exercise, she lay on the ground stomach first with her legs closed and her arms stretched above her head. She then lowered her arms and raised her torso, arching her back in the process. In her caption, she recommended doing four sets of 12 reps.

In the second slide, Lisa shared a video of herself doing lat pulldowns with a resistance band attached to a door. For this exercise, she sat in a chair and leaned her torso forward before pulling the band’s handles down toward her shoulders. Her caption also suggested four 12-reps sets of this move.

Lisa substituted a rolled-up towel for a barbell in the third video in the series. Leaning forward at the waist, she pulled the everyday household item toward her chest, using a slow, controlled movement to do so.

The resistance band returned for the fourth exercise, narrow seated rows. She sat upright in a chair for this one and squeezed the end of the resistance band into a door jamb. Then she drew the handles of the band toward her body, keeping her elbows close to her sides as she did so.

Lisa saved bent-over rows for last and did them with a resistance band as well. With her feet shoulder-width apart, Lisa stood on the resistance band and pulled its handles upward, squeezing her biceps at the top of the exercise. Lisa did all this while leaning forward slightly and she warned fans against “lifting the back too much” while attempting it.

