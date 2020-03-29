Natalie Gauvreau Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In New NSFW Pic On Instagram

Canadian model Natalie Gauvreau, who uses the moniker Sexy Nat G on Instagram, recently took to her page and posted some very hot pictures of herself, ones that sent temperatures soaring.

In the snaps, which were uploaded on Saturday, March 28, the model could be seen wearing nothing at all. However, to censor herself, she loosely wrapped a black-and-gray checkered blanket around her shoulders. Nonetheless, the hottie provided her fans with a generous view of her perky breasts, taut stomach, and a glimpse of her legs. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup to pull off a very glamorous look. The application featured a beige foundation that rendered her skin a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blusher, opted for a nude lipstick that she combined with a slick of gloss, gray eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. The hottie finished off her makeup application by strobing her face with a highlighter for an illuminating look.

She wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic waves and allowed them to fall over her shoulders, while she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a white polish.

To the excitement of her fans, Natalie posted not one, not two, but three snaps from the shoot. In the first one, she could be seen sitting on a gray chair with her legs spread apart. She kept a hand on her knees, tilted her head toward the left, sexily gazed into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile. In the second one, which was a slightly up-close shot, she arched her back and gazed into the camera. In the third and final picture, she struck a pose almost similar to the first one but this time she sat straight and exposed her chest slightly more than before.

In the caption, Natalie wrote that wearing a blanket instead of clothes was an idea that struck her because of self-isolation, while she also used a hashtag called “quarantine fashion,” to refer to her naughty style.

Within 14 hours of posting, the pictures racked up more than 130,000 likes and above 2,700 comments.

“Please, take this blanket off your shoulders,” one of her fans requested the model.

“The hottest babe on Instagram. I am speechless,” another user chimed in.

“Lucky blanket. I want to be reincarnated as one in my next life,” a third follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models. These include Vicky Aisha and Rianna Conner Carpenter.