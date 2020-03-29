Sarah Houchens Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In Skimpy Bikini Top & Crochet Booty Shorts

Sarah Houchens stunned fans as she flaunted her flawless figure in a very skimpy ensemble for a recent Instagram photo.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny white string bikini top that showed off her toned arms and tiny waist. She added a pair of scanty white crochet shorts. The bottoms showcased the model’s curvy hips, killer legs, and round booty.

The blond bombshell stood on the beach as she posed with her backside to the camera. She placed her hands on her hips and looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a sandy beach and the ocean can be seen. A clear blue sky is also visible.

Sarah wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves. The strands fell over her shoulder and cascaded down her back.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of long lashes and thick black eyeliner. She added sculpted brows and pink eye shadow to define her eyes further.

She complemented her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She also rocked a glistening bronzed blush on her cheekbones. She completed the glam look with nude lips.

Many of the model’s 767,000-plus followers fell in love with the snapshot. The post has garnered more than 18,000 likes since its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section of the pic to leave over 340 messages for Sarah to read.

“This photo is bomb. You look like a gorgeous tan goddess on the beach. Love those tiny little shorts on you too,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful photo of you love the bikini,” remarked another.

“Great shot!!!! I’m loving that bikini. Your hair looks amazing in this picture. I hope you’re staying safe,” a third social media user told the model.

“Wonderful unique beauty, stunning look and great symmetric’s….definitely a lot of potential….celeb ability??” fourth comment read.

Fans have become accustomed to seeing the Instagram stunner looking gorgeous in tiny bathing suits, skintight athletic gear, and tiny tops in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she lifted up her tiny gray crop top to expose her bare chest underneath. She paired the top with some matching shorts. To date, that post has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 290 comments.