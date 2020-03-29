Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Spotted Kissing During An Afternoon Stroll

Rumored new couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were spotted sharing a passionate kiss while taking a walk with Ana’s pet dog earlier today, reports E! News.

Despite the current stay-at-home order in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two stars seemed to be enjoying the fresh air. However, it is unlikely that they stayed outdoors long.

Paparazzi caught them walking arm-in-arm and smiling at each other while stretching their legs before stopping for a kiss.

The article says that neither actor seemed to mind the photographers as they didn’t become shy about flaunting their PDA.

The couple dressed for warm weather with Ana sporting a stylish zip-up maroon coat with floral details on the sleeves, and Ben was wearing a dapper charcoal jacket. They both wore blue jeans and sneakers. Ana kept her hair loose and wore a minimal amount of makeup while Ben simply rocked a baseball cap sporting the Rex Sox baseball team insignia.

According to a source at E! News, the pair have been quarantined together at the former Batman actor’s house since they returned from a romantic trip to Costa Rica.

They also said that the pair couldn’t seem to get enough of each other despite the fact they’re together all day while stuck indoors. Allegedly, the only time they’re apart right now is when Ben goes to visit his kids.

“They have a simple daily routine which includes walking Ana’s dog and ordering food, which gets delivered by Postmates. Every other day, Ben has been visiting his kids and Ana stays behind at the house.”

The pair first began spending time together while filming their new movie, Deep Water, where they play a married couple. Since then, they have seemed to be inseparable. They have been spotted on several walks in Los Angeles over the past few weeks and always appear to be very happy with one another.

Fans of the couple were happy to see the two looking so joyful in the new photos, although some people wondered if now was a good time to be taking walks and engaging in PDA due to the pandemic.

“I love them so much,” wrote one Twitter user, adding several red heart emoji to their comment.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the Knives Out actress had shared a few photos of herself taken at the beach, presumably in Costa Rica, by Ben on her Instagram page. Affleck jokingly commented on her post asking for photo credit.