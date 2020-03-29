Joe Biden Campaign Attacks Donald Trump Over Response To Coronavirus: ‘His Failure Will Cost Lives’

Former Vice President Joe Biden is all but certain to win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, having racked up a formidable delegate lead over his only remaining competitor in the race, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. He is now shifting the bulk of his attention to President Donald Trump.

The raging coronavirus pandemic has forced Biden off the campaign trail, but it has apparently not stopped his campaign from launching an ant-Trump attack ad. Per Raw Story, the Biden campaign’s latest ad, published on Saturday, takes aim at the president’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

The brief clip is a compilation of Trump’s recent statements about the pandemic. “His failure will cost lives,” the video says.

“His downplaying will cost lives. His incompetence will cost lives. His ego will cost lives.”

Heavily featured in the clip are Trump’s remarks about Democratic governors. The president is seen attacking and criticizing governors and local leaders across the country, as cable news segments about the rising death toll and medical equipment shortages flash on the screen.

Trump, who initially downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, has spent the past two weeks sparring with governors. Govs. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Andrew Cuomo of New York, Larry Hogan of Maryland and others have publicly criticized the president, urging him to step up and help the states handle the crisis.

In media interviews and during daily White House press briefings, Trump has launched attacks at the governors, going as far as to suggest that some of them should be more appreciative of his administration’s efforts. Commenting on the situation in a recent interview, the president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani urged the governors to try and get along with Trump because “he’s the boss.”

“You know, if you play with your boss, sometimes it’s better if you don’t win the golf game. He’s the boss, he’s got all the resources,” Giuliani said.

The Biden campaign seemingly jumping to the governors’ defense while blasting Trump’s response to the crisis appears to be another sign that the former vice president is taking a more proactive approach and assuming leadership.

Donald Trump’s ego will cost lives. pic.twitter.com/JNcGny13KO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 28, 2020

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Biden has been criticized for being largely absent during a national crisis, but that no longer appears to be the case, with the former vice president holding virtual town halls and appearing on cable news. Last week, Biden announced that he will match Trump’s press conferences with briefings of his own.

“I want to be in daily or at least significant contact with the American people and communicate what I would be doing and what I think we should be doing,” the former vice president said.