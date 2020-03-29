Durrani Popal Looks Super Sexy In One-Shoulder Top And Tight Skirt On Instagram

DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her almost 800,000 followers with a very sexy, yet glamorous snapshot.

In the picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a very stylish, animal-print outfit that included a one-shoulder crop top and a tight skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. The risque ensemble not only accentuated the model’s perfect physique, but it also allowed her to show off her bare midriff and a glimpse of her cleavage.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that perfectly matched her skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a red blush, opted for a coral eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined, dark eyebrows. The stunner finished off her makeup application with a deep-red lipstick and strobing all over her face for an illuminating look.

To ramp up the glam, she also had her manicured nails painted with red polish, while she wore her long and silky, raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall over her right shoulder and arm.

The hottie accessorized with a pair of sparkly stud earrings and chose to wear a gold wristwatch.

To pose for the picture, Durrani stood in a room, next to a large glass window. She rested her elbow on the window sill, tilted her head, parted her lips and gazed into the camera to exude seductive vibes.

In the caption, the 28-year-old model informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the U.K-based fashion outlet, PrettyLittleThing.

Within less than a day of posting, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has amassed more than 22,000 likes, while fans also awarded the pic with 180-plus comments in which they not only praised the hottie for her amazing body but they also appreciated her incredible sense of style.

“Yesss!! [clapping emoji] You look gorgeous‼️ I love this look,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Stunning per usual and I need this set to wear to my living room, too [heart emoji]” another follower wrote.

“You are literally perfect… it’s unfair!” a third user chimed in.

“Holy quarantine!! You are stunningly hot!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “queen,” “perfect lips,” and “hottest woman ever,” to express their admiration for the reality TV star.

Apart from her fans and followers, many other models, celebs, and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation. These include Katrin Freud, Alexandra Dellanos, and Laura Amy.