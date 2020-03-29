WWE News: Shayna Baszler Explains Motivations Behind Controversial Biting Incident On ‘Monday Night Raw’

Last month, former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler shocked the WWE Universe when she showed up on Monday Night Raw and attacked Becky Lynch, biting her on the neck in the process. The incident went viral and set up Baszler and Lynch’s feud going into WrestleMania 36, and while the segment was divisive, Baszler claims it received the reaction she was looking for.

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, the “Queen of Spades” said that any press is good for them going into their WrestleMania match, so the biting incident making headlines was beneficial for the rivalry, even if some people weren’t fans. She also said that she had to do something memorable to make an impression on the main roster fan base.

“If I was to just come out there and beat Becky up like I did to everyone during the Survivor Series build everyone would have been like, ‘oh there’s Shayna doing that thing again. I knew I had to do something to turn everyone’s heads and it got everyone talking and I think it got a lot more attention than if I had just done the usual thing.”

Baszler went on to say that a regular attack would have been too reminiscent of her 2019 Survivor Series program, which saw her and several other NXT talents attack main roster superstars and go on to face them at the pay-per-view. There is certainly no denying that the biting incident was unlike any other televised WWE segment in recent memory.

♠ SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. ♠@QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020

During the interview, Baszler also discussed what makes her different to Lynch’s previous WrestleMania opponents, including Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. According to the “Queen of Spades,” her style is unlike that of other superstars, and neither Lynch or the WWE Universe are ready for a wrestler like her.

Baszler believes that her in-ring style is unique, which might be down to her mixed martial arts background, having previously competed in UFC. She’s also more savage and brutal compared to other contemporary female superstars on the roster, which is why she was such an effective and dominant heel in NXT.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Baszler doesn’t want other superstars stealing her spotlight. Her friendship with Rousey is well known, but she doesn’t want it to be played up on WWE television given Lynch’s history with the former UFC star. Therefore, Baszler will be out to make a big impression at this year’s WrestleMania.